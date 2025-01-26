Leicester end bleak run as Tottenham keep sliding

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
London — Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side’s abysmal form on Sunday.
Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.
Leicester’s second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.
Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.
As the rain hammered down from a slate-grey north London sky, the mood darkened considerably over the home side whose league season is in tatters.
Fans chanted “We want Levy out” at chair Daniel Levy who sat stony-faced in the directors’ box as a 13th league defeat of the season loomed after a poor second-half display.
It is Postecoglou who looks most vulnerable though as his side once again appeared fragile, gifting Leicester a way back into a game that they had appeared to have under control.
When Richarlison met a Pedro Porro cross to glance a header beyond Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk it seemed that Tottenham might finally emerge from their slump.
But the game turned upside down within four second-half minutes. The hosts were far too open as Bobby De Cordova-Reid got to the byline and crossed for Vardy to poach an equaliser.
It soon got worse for Tottenham as El Khannouss was allowed far too much time in the centre of the field before sliding a clinical finish past keeper Antonin Kinsky.
Bryan Mbeumo’s retaken penalty and Kevin Schade’s headed goal gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts’ five-game unbeaten run.
Teenager Romain Esse, who joined Palace from Millwall earlier in January, scored in the 85th minute, just two minutes into his Premier League debut.
Reuters
