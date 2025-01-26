Sport / Soccer

Leicester end bleak run as Tottenham keep sliding

Goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half pile more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou

26 January 2025 - 19:21
by MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: REUTERS
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their first goal. Picture: REUTERS

London — Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side’s abysmal form on Sunday.

Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Leicesters second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.

Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.

As the rain hammered down from a slate-grey north London sky, the mood darkened considerably over the home side whose league season is in tatters.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, January 26 2025. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Ange Postecoglou, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, January 26 2025. Picture: JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES

Fans chanted “We want Levy out” at chair Daniel Levy who sat stony-faced in the directors box as a 13th league defeat of the season loomed after a poor second-half display.

It is Postecoglou who looks most vulnerable though as his side once again appeared fragile, gifting Leicester a way back into a game that they had appeared to have under control.

When Richarlison met a Pedro Porro cross to glance a header beyond Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk it seemed that Tottenham might finally emerge from their slump.

But the game turned upside down within four second-half minutes. The hosts were far too open as Bobby De Cordova-Reid got to the byline and crossed for Vardy to poach an equaliser.

It soon got worse for Tottenham as El Khannouss was allowed far too much time in the centre of the field before sliding a clinical finish past keeper Antonin Kinsky.

Bryan Mbeumo’s retaken penalty and Kevin Schade’s headed goal gave Brentford a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, ending the hosts’ five-game unbeaten run.

Teenager Romain Esse, who joined Palace from Millwall earlier in January, scored in the 85th minute, just two minutes into his Premier League debut.

Reuters

Man City seek redemption against Chelsea after shock PSG loss

Pep Guardiola’s side in grave danger of being eliminated from the Champions League
Sport
3 days ago

Barcelona boss Flick praises team mentality in ‘unbelievable’ win at Benfica

Barca were 3-1 down at halftime after Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis netted a hat-trick
Sport
4 days ago

Luis Enrique hopes key match not against Man City

Champions League clash brings former colleagues and friends head to head
Sport
5 days ago

Ipswich trouncing shows City are back, says Guardiola

Win moves Manchester City into top four of the Premier League
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Orlando Pirates slam Saleng Gulf link reports and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
More heat on SA Rugby as rejected equity bid ends ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Man City seek redemption against Chelsea after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Lions desperate to break losing cycle against ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Pressure to win can result in best performance, ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Amorim labels his Man Utd team the worst in club’s history

Sport / Soccer

Brighton put Man Utd to the sword as Onana error adds to misery

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool extends lead after Nunez’ late brace

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool in control, but the door is ajar

Sport / Soccer

Fearless Arsenal teen Lewis-Skelly sails through debut against Spurs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.