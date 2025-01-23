Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu target Stellies win in bid for top four finish

We need to maintain winning momentum, says Rowan Human

23 January 2025 - 15:35
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rowan Human of AmaZulu FC. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX
Rowan Human of AmaZulu FC. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX

AmaZulu forward Rowan Human has stressed the importance of beating Stellenbosch if they are to accomplish their goal of finishing in the top four.

AmaZulu host a somewhat limping Stellenbosch side at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). Stellenbosch have won just one of their last five games across the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup. Stellies were thumped 5-0 by Moroccan Botola Pro League leaders RSB Berkane in their last Confed Cup Group B fixture on Sunday, having already qualified for the quarterfinals. 

“Stellenbosch are a very good team ... you see now they are also doing well on the continent. So, it’s a really big game for us because we aim to finish in the top four and we know that in order to achieve that, these are [the] type of games we must win. If you want to be the best, you must beat the best and Stellenbosch are one of the best teams in the league,'' Human said.

Usuthu beat Magesi 1-0 in their last outing nearly two weeks ago. Only once this season have AmaZulu managed to win two league games in a row, beating Chippa United and Richards Bay. “We have not been consistent. It’s like after winning one game we relax, so we’ve been talking about it to say we must build momentum by winning two, three games in a row more often. So, this game against Stellenbosch is also important in that sense because we are coming from a win [against Magesi],'' Human said.

The 24-year-old has started 11 of the 13 league games he’s featured in this season, managing a goal and an assist. The former SA youth international is hell-bent on consolidating his berth in the starting XI, also aiming to improve his goal-contribution ratio.

“I am building on cementing my place in the starting XI because my aim is to help the team and I can only achieve that by being in the starting line-up regularly. Getting more minutes would also help me improve my numbers as far as goals and assists are concerned,'' he said

PSL suspends all Royal AM matches

Executive committee will meet on Friday to allow the club, which is under curatorship, to make representations
Sport
1 day ago

Chaotic Royal AM are ‘well-rested’, Orlando Pirates warn

Pirates have to come down from the high of a victory against Al Ahly in Cairo to the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg
Sport
1 day ago

Barcelona boss Flick praises team mentality in ‘unbelievable’ win at Benfica

Barca were 3-1 down at halftime after Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis netted a hat-trick
Sport
1 day ago

Luis Enrique hopes key match not against Man City

Champions League clash brings former colleagues and friends head to head
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Man City seek redemption against Chelsea after ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
More heat on SA Rugby as rejected equity bid ends ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Orlando Pirates slam Saleng Gulf link reports and ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape in for a big weekend
Sport / Cricket
5.
PSL suspends all Royal AM matches
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.