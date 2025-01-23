AmaZulu target Stellies win in bid for top four finish

Rowan Human of AmaZulu FC. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX
AmaZulu forward Rowan Human has stressed the importance of beating Stellenbosch if they are to accomplish their goal of finishing in the top four.
AmaZulu host a somewhat limping Stellenbosch side at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). Stellenbosch have won just one of their last five games across the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup. Stellies were thumped 5-0 by Moroccan Botola Pro League leaders RSB Berkane in their last Confed Cup Group B fixture on Sunday, having already qualified for the quarterfinals.
“Stellenbosch are a very good team ... you see now they are also doing well on the continent. So, it’s a really big game for us because we aim to finish in the top four and we know that in order to achieve that, these are [the] type of games we must win. If you want to be the best, you must beat the best and Stellenbosch are one of the best teams in the league,'' Human said.
Usuthu beat Magesi 1-0 in their last outing nearly two weeks ago. Only once this season have AmaZulu managed to win two league games in a row, beating Chippa United and Richards Bay. “We have not been consistent. It’s like after winning one game we relax, so we’ve been talking about it to say we must build momentum by winning two, three games in a row more often. So, this game against Stellenbosch is also important in that sense because we are coming from a win [against Magesi],'' Human said.
The 24-year-old has started 11 of the 13 league games he’s featured in this season, managing a goal and an assist. The former SA youth international is hell-bent on consolidating his berth in the starting XI, also aiming to improve his goal-contribution ratio.
“I am building on cementing my place in the starting XI because my aim is to help the team and I can only achieve that by being in the starting line-up regularly. Getting more minutes would also help me improve my numbers as far as goals and assists are concerned,'' he said
AmaZulu target Stellies win in bid for top four finish
We need to maintain winning momentum, says Rowan Human
AmaZulu forward Rowan Human has stressed the importance of beating Stellenbosch if they are to accomplish their goal of finishing in the top four.
AmaZulu host a somewhat limping Stellenbosch side at King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). Stellenbosch have won just one of their last five games across the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup. Stellies were thumped 5-0 by Moroccan Botola Pro League leaders RSB Berkane in their last Confed Cup Group B fixture on Sunday, having already qualified for the quarterfinals.
“Stellenbosch are a very good team ... you see now they are also doing well on the continent. So, it’s a really big game for us because we aim to finish in the top four and we know that in order to achieve that, these are [the] type of games we must win. If you want to be the best, you must beat the best and Stellenbosch are one of the best teams in the league,'' Human said.
Usuthu beat Magesi 1-0 in their last outing nearly two weeks ago. Only once this season have AmaZulu managed to win two league games in a row, beating Chippa United and Richards Bay. “We have not been consistent. It’s like after winning one game we relax, so we’ve been talking about it to say we must build momentum by winning two, three games in a row more often. So, this game against Stellenbosch is also important in that sense because we are coming from a win [against Magesi],'' Human said.
The 24-year-old has started 11 of the 13 league games he’s featured in this season, managing a goal and an assist. The former SA youth international is hell-bent on consolidating his berth in the starting XI, also aiming to improve his goal-contribution ratio.
“I am building on cementing my place in the starting XI because my aim is to help the team and I can only achieve that by being in the starting line-up regularly. Getting more minutes would also help me improve my numbers as far as goals and assists are concerned,'' he said
PSL suspends all Royal AM matches
Chaotic Royal AM are ‘well-rested’, Orlando Pirates warn
Barcelona boss Flick praises team mentality in ‘unbelievable’ win at Benfica
Luis Enrique hopes key match not against Man City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.