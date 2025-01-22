Sport / Soccer

PSL suspends all Royal AM matches

Executive committee will meet on Friday to allow the club, which is under curatorship, to make representations

22 January 2025 - 18:42
by Neville Khoza
PIcture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has cancelled the league match between Royal AM and Orlando Pirates which was scheduled to be played at Harry Gwala Stadium on Thursday.

The PSL confirmed on Wednesday the match — which was always in doubt — will no longer take place on Thursday and all Royal’s upcoming matches have been suspended until further notice.

The decision was made after a number of discussions within the PSL executive committee (ExCo) regarding Royal’s ability to meet its commitment. This is after the PSL confirmed Royal failed to provide guarantees they would be able to meet their fixture commitments under the current curatorship.

“On January 9 2025, Royal AM informed the league it could not meet its commitments in respect of its match against Chippa United on January 11 due to difficulties arising from the appointment of a curator,” the statement read.

“The ExCo has since convened three separate meetings to establish whether the club, under curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion. On January 17 the ExCo was assured that a joint letter of comfort (from club management and the curator) would be provided confirming that the issues that had arisen had been resolved.

“No such letter of comfort has been forthcoming and ExCo has been left with no alternative but to cancel PSL fixture 106, Royal AM vs Orlando Pirate at Harry Gwala Stadium and to suspend all other Royal AM fixtures (PSL and Nedbank Cup) until further notice.

“The ExCo will meet on January 24 at 11am to allow Royal AM to make representations regarding this matter.”

The latest developments have put the league in more disrepute as it disrupts the schedule and leaves other clubs uncertain about their upcoming matches against Royal.

