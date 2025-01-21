Thapelo Morena says Downs aim to widen gap at the top

Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Caf Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR Rabat, at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, January 19 2025. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Fresh from booking a place in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday, Mamelodi Sundowns want to solidify their league position in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a victory away to struggling Magesi FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
With second-placed Orlando Pirates breathing down their neck with three points behind them after 11 matches, a win for Sundowns will see them extend their lead to six points.
Pirates will be in action on Thursday against troubled Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm) and this is an opportunity for Sundowns to extend their lead and put pressure on them.
Utility player Thapelo Morena emphasised the importance of opening the gap, saying Masandawana would be making it difficult for the chasing pack if they keep winning. “I think the mentality is going to be the same. The hunger is going to be the same because it’s different in the PSL,” he said.
“We played against Magesi in the final and we did not have a good result, so we are going to take it up a notch. We want to fix our record in the league and we know that the number two [Pirates] are three points behind us. We need to try to level up and open the gap.
“If we continue winning, we know it’s going to be difficult for other teams to catch up. And also, when you win and the other team wins, it’s good because it pushes us because we are preparing for the Champions League also.”
Thapelo Morena says it will be difficult for the chasing pack if Sundowns keep winning their league matches. Picture: DANIEL HLONGWANE/GALLO IMAGES
The Brazilians will also be seeking revenge after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Magesi in the Carling Knockout final in November. Since that famous victory, Magesi have not won a match and this should be a concern as they are languishing at the bottom of the table.
Morena, however, identified areas they need to improve heading into this fixture. “We need to work on our finishing and convert our chances as much as possible because we had many chances in the first half in our last match [against AS FAR]. We know a 1-0 or 2-0 score is not a good one because anything can change,” he said.
Sundowns will be without goalkeeper Ronwen Williams due to suspension, but will welcome Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas back after the two missed their Champions League games against AS FAR and Maniema Union.
Fixtures
Wednesday: Magesi vs Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm).
Thursday: AmaZulu vs Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (7.30pm): Royal vs Pirates, Harry Gwala (7.30pm).
Nedbank Cup fixtures
Friday: Callies vs Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7pm).
Saturday: Arrows vs Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); Venda vs Spurs, Thohoyandou (3pm); Umvoti vs Baroka, Harry Gwala (3pm); Lerumo vs Durban, Olympia Park (3pm); Sundowns vs G Stars, Loftus Versfeld (6pm).
Sunday: Bay vs Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane vs The Bees, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Chiefs vs Agents, FNB (6pm)
