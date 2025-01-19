Super sub Vilakazi nets the winner for Chiefs

Mfundo Vilakazi celebrates his winning goal for Kaizer Chiefs in their match against Sekhukhune United on Sunday. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Mfundo Vilakazi, 19, came off the bench to score and send Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-0 victory over 10-man Sekhukhune United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune, who had gone five league games without a defeat, were reduced to 10 men when Vuyo Letlapa was sent off for a challenge on Vilakazi in the 84th minute.
Referee Akhona Makalima consulted with one of her assistants before sending Letlapa off. It was only the second time Chiefs have kept a clean sheet in the league this season.
Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances in the second half as the tempo of the game dropped.
However, Vilakazi produced an inspired moment on 86 minutes when he collected a loose ball, after Sekhukhune had failed to clear their lines, before beautifully picking out a far post to beat Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangaré for the winner.
Chiefs had a positive first-half, creating better opportunities than the visitors. Sangaré made three big saves, denying Wandile Duba, Rushwin Dortley and Tebogo Potsane in the first half. Chiefs’ dominance was aided by having a packed midfield of three men in Sibongiseni Mthethwa, George Matlou and Samkelo Zwane.
The trio made sure Chiefs bossed the midfield as they worked as a unit.
Sekhukhune improved after the 25th minute water break with Keletso Makgalwa and Katlego Otladisa on the right and left flanks taking matters into their own hands to penetrate the Chiefs defence.
However, Chiefs managed to clear their lines whenever they played the ball into the box.
Even though they were better than Sekhukhune, Amakhosi were still clumsy, losing possession cheaply, especially Mthethwa, Zwane and Potsane. Chiefs also lacked aggression and sense of urgency whenever they were in possession.
Zitha Kwinika replaced Njabulo Blom in the 77th minute to play his first game of the season for Chiefs.
