Sport / Soccer

Liverpool extends lead after Nunez’ late brace

The substitute, who was mocked by the Brentford fans when he was introduced, scored twice in three minutes

19 January 2025 - 16:54
by Sam Tobin
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring Liverpool’s first goal in their Premier League match against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium in London on Saturday. Picture: REUTERS/ACTION IMAGES/MATTHEW CHILDS
London — Arne Slot admitted he feared history was repeating itself as Liverpool laboured against Brentford on Saturday, before substitute Darwin Nunez scored twice in stoppage time to extend the Reds’ Premier League lead.

Liverpool racked up 35 shots in 90 minutes of regular time, with the visitors unable to overcome Brentford’s low block and dogged defending.

Consecutive league draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest had seemingly opened the door for second-placed Arsenal to reel in early pacesetters Liverpool.

But Nunez, who was mocked by the Brentford fans when he was introduced, scored twice in three minutes with the visitors’ 36th and 37th shots to secure a dramatic 2-0 victory.

Slot told reporters he had feared his team’s profligacy was becoming a costly habit, but was glad he was wrong.

“Yes, of course I had doubts about that because, before we scored the two goals, it felt as if I was looking at the same game again and again and again … so many times in recent weeks, against Tottenham [Hotspur in the League Cup] as well, we missed a lot of chances.

“Against Forest we missed a lot, so it would have been a bit surprising if I felt, ‘OK, after all these chances missed today, we will probably score in the last five minutes’.

“But the boys, the players proved me wrong again.”

Slot, however, said Liverpool’s recent performances did not suggest they were going through a spell of poor form. He added that based on statistics such as expected goals “there’s nothing changed with us between now and the start of the season”.

“What you do see is that it is … a bit harder for us to convert our chances into goals,” Slot said.

The absence from the squad of Diogo Jota, who scored the equaliser against Forest on Tuesday, will not help on that front but Slot backed Nunez to keep contributing.

“He’s having a good season,” Slot said. “He scores goals, he works very hard for the team, he assists, but he’s in competition with a lot of good players, so that’s why he’s not every single game on the pitch. But I’m very happy with him.”

Reuters

Liverpool in control, but the door is ajar

Arne Slot’s side could face a real battle to be crowned Premier League champions
Sport
4 days ago

Fearless Arsenal teen Lewis-Skelly sails through debut against Spurs

Gunners’ 18-year-old left back who was thrown into the deep end passes with flying colours in an uplifting derby win
Sport
3 days ago

Dortmund’s season, coach’s future in the balance

Last season’s Champions League finalists have just one win from their last six Bundesliga games
Sport
4 days ago

Ertugral has revitalised Cape Town City, says Makaringe

New coach offers a different voice, sometimes that’s all you need,’ says midfielder
Sport
4 days ago

Pressure to win can result in best performance, says United manager

Ruben Amorim targets Southampton victory to end a four-match winless run
Sport
5 days ago
