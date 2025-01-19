Liverpool extends lead after Nunez’ late brace

London — Arne Slot admitted he feared history was repeating itself as Liverpool laboured against Brentford on Saturday, before substitute Darwin Nunez scored twice in stoppage time to extend the Reds’ Premier League lead.

Liverpool racked up 35 shots in 90 minutes of regular time, with the visitors unable to overcome Brentford’s low block and dogged defending.

Consecutive league draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest had seemingly opened the door for second-placed Arsenal to reel in early pacesetters Liverpool.

But Nunez, who was mocked by the Brentford fans when he was introduced, scored twice in three minutes with the visitors’ 36th and 37th shots to secure a dramatic 2-0 victory.