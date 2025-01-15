Substitutions strengthen team, says Liverpool manager
Arne Slot says options he has in reserve means the club does not need to add to their squad
London — Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Jota netted just 22sec after coming off the bench — Liverpool’s fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League — heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.
The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.
“I think you saw today again that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench,” Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.
Arne Slot reacted to a tough night at the City Ground as his side came from behind to claim a point 🤝pic.twitter.com/1paN8U7Dc4— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 15, 2025
“And it was not for the first time this season that these players have helped us. If you looked at today, I could not have asked for more. I said to them at halftime, don’t get frustrated.
“I knew we would get chances, with the options we had. We created chance after chance late on and could have won.”
The draw preserves Liverpool’s six-point lead over surprise title rivals Forest, with Slot’s side having played a game less.
High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with 8min on the clock.
Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season before their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.
It took just 22 seconds for Tsimikas and Jota to combine for Liverpool's equaliser 😲😲— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 14, 2025
Just under ten minutes to play at the City Ground ⏱️
📺 Stream #NFOLIV on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc #SSPL pic.twitter.com/0Z3seVH7Ca
Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to securing victory for Liverpool late on but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form.
Reuters