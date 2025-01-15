Sport / Soccer

Substitutions strengthen team, says Liverpool manager

Arne Slot says options he has in reserve means the club does not need to add to their squad

15 January 2025 - 15:46
by Peter Hall and Philip O'Connor
Diogo Jota scores Liverpool's first goal in their Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham on Tuesday night. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
London — Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Jota netted just 22sec after coming off the bench — Liverpool’s fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League — heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.

The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.

“I think you saw today again that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench,” Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.

“And it was not for the first time this season that these players have helped us. If you looked at today, I could not have asked for more. I said to them at halftime, don’t get frustrated.

“I knew we would get chances, with the options we had. We created chance after chance late on and could have won.”

The draw preserves Liverpool’s six-point lead over surprise title rivals Forest, with Slot’s side having played a game less.

High-flying Forest, who are enjoying a remarkable season after just avoiding relegation last term, raced into the lead in an electric City ground atmosphere through striker Chris Wood with 8min on the clock.

Liverpool, whose only league defeat this season before their trip to the East Midlands came against Forest in September, looked to be heading for another humbling before Jota headed home a 66th-minute equaliser from a corner.

Jota and Mohamed Salah went close to securing victory for Liverpool late on but found home goalkeeper Matz Sels in inspired form.

Reuters

‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer

Trainer’s reaction says much about the stakes as charged-up Bucs reach Champions League quarters
Sport
4 days ago

Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s shoot-out win at Arsenal

United follows up its brilliant display against Liverpool
Sport
4 days ago

Ten-man Man United knock out Arsenal in FA Cup tie

Zirkzee steps up to score winning goal in shoot-out
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs squander chances as they suffer another loss

Shitolo’s strike ends Arrows’ three-match winless streak
Sport
5 days ago
