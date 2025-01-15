Substitutions strengthen team, says Liverpool manager

London — Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted the strength of the options he has in reserve means the club do not need to add to their squad in the January transfer window, after substitute Diogo Jota earned his side a draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Jota netted just 22sec after coming off the bench — Liverpool’s fastest goal by a substitute on record in the Premier League — heading home a corner from fellow replacement Kostas Tsimikas.

The Portuguese forward was one of four Liverpool strikers on the pitch when he cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener at the City Ground, with Italy international Federico Chiesa an unused substitute.

“I think you saw today again that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have from the bench,” Slot said when asked whether Liverpool will have a busy January transfer window.