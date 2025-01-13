Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s shoot-out win at Arsenal

“Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments and sometimes in one week your life can change,” he said.

“You can see Altay — against Tottenham everybody was pointing the finger [at] Altay and I understand that and today he was our hero also.

“Joshua a few weeks ago had a small problem with our fans and today every time he’s going on the pitch you feel the support from the fans.

“Then he has the last penalty, so life is like that and you have to continue [being] humble, to work every day, your time will come.”

Amorim also said he was not sure if forward Marcus Rashford, who was again left out of the squad, had played his last game for United.

“He's a player for Manchester United, we’ll see, he has to work, he has to represent his club and he loves his club, but I have to make choices,” he said.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was astounded his side could not finish off United.

Arsenal had multiple chances to score a winner at 1-1, with Havertz guilty of missing a relatively simple chance in the last 10 minutes of normal time.

Arteta could not quite believe his team were on the wrong side of the result. “Incredible how you don’t win the game,” he told reporters.

“The dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition and everything that we did to try to win the game and that’s it.

“We didn’t get what we deserved clearly, but there is an element that is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We did it once and with the amount of situations, chances, penalties that we had we didn’t [again]. We go home extremely sad but I cannot be prouder of my players.”

Reuters