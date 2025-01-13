Sport / Soccer

Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s shoot-out win at Arsenal

United follows up its brilliant display against Liverpool

13 January 2025 - 15:36
by Sam Tobin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring Manchester United's fifth and winning penalty in the shoot-out with teammate Leny Yoro in their win against Arsenal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX PANTLING
Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring Manchester United's fifth and winning penalty in the shoot-out with teammate Leny Yoro in their win against Arsenal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ALEX PANTLING

London — Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said his team are still improving, as Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal points to a more positive future after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

United fans have suffered several false dawns in recent seasons, with development under Amorim’s predecessors Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer largely a case of one step forward and two steps back.

Amorim may have wondered if he had taken on a poisoned chalice when a three-game unbeaten run to begin his reign was followed by a woeful run of results, with an unlikely victory over Manchester City in the middle.

But having outperformed expectations with a brilliant display against Liverpool last weekend, United followed that up at Arsenal to keep their FA Cup defence alive.

Amorim said he was particularly pleased with United’s improvement on their 2-0 league defeat by Arsenal in December, when both the Gunners’ goals came from set pieces.

“I think we played, especially in the first half, we played better than in the first game,” Amorim said.

“We were better in set pieces today, more aggressive. We showed a different spirit, even with 10 men, we are improving on that aspect.”

Second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and forward Joshua Zirkzee were ultimately United’s heroes on Sunday after recent criticism.

Zirkzee was booed off as a first-half substitute in December’s defeat to Newcastle United, while Bayindir was blamed for United’s League Cup exit against Tottenham Hotspur.

But both were crucial contributors to United’s third-round win, where they were reduced to 10 men, which Amorim said was a lesson for his squad. 

“Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments and sometimes in one week your life can change,” he said.

“You can see Altay — against Tottenham everybody was pointing the finger [at] Altay and I understand that and today he was our hero also.

“Joshua a few weeks ago had a small problem with our fans and today every time he’s going on the pitch you feel the support from the fans.

“Then he has the last penalty, so life is like that and you have to continue [being] humble, to work every day, your time will come.”

Amorim also said he was not sure if forward Marcus Rashford, who was again left out of the squad, had played his last game for United.

“He's a player for Manchester United, we’ll see, he has to work, he has to represent his club and he loves his club, but I have to make choices,” he said.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was astounded his side could not finish off United.

The hosts came from behind to level, Gabriel cancelling out Bruno Fernandes’ opener after United’s Diogo Dalot was sent off, and could have taken the lead through a controversial penalty. But captain Martin Odegaard’s spot kick was saved by Altay Bayindir, who produced the only shoot-out save from Kai Havertz.

Arsenal had multiple chances to score a winner at 1-1, with Havertz guilty of missing a relatively simple chance in the last 10 minutes of normal time.

Arteta could not quite believe his team were on the wrong side of the result. “Incredible how you don’t win the game,” he told reporters.

“The dominance, the superiority in relation to the opposition and everything that we did to try to win the game and that’s it.

“We didn’t get what we deserved clearly, but there is an element that is about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We did it once and with the amount of situations, chances, penalties that we had we didn’t [again]. We go home extremely sad but I cannot be prouder of my players.”   

Reuters

Everton sack manager Dyche ahead of FA Cup match

U-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman to take charge of the first team in the interim
Sport
4 days ago

Legal defeat could trump Man City’s on-field woes

While form is fixable, a much larger and darker cloud has stationed itself over the Abu Dhabi-owned club
Sport
4 days ago

Amaklosi coach happy, but wants a lot more

Amakhosi in fifth spot as trainer praises players for comeback win against Stellies
Sport
4 days ago

Dortmund aim to take points against in-form Leverkusen

Victory over Leverkusen, in second place on 32 points, would see their gap cut
Sport
4 days ago

Riveiro at loss for words after Bucs defeat

Pirates coach unable to explain 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City
Sport
4 days ago

Plenty for Muhsin to worry about from Jose’s slick Pirates

Buccaneers on form and cruising as they have met, or are about to meet, some preseason targets already
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Rugby’s Mr Cool Dupont breaks into Sharks-induced ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Lategan’s lead cut as Dakar book error throws a ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Amorim sees shoots of progress in Man United’s ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Liverpool’s Slot says high-flying Forest are ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Gayton McKenzie sure talks a ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Ten-man Man United knock out Arsenal in FA Cup tie

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs squander chances as they suffer another loss

Sport / Soccer

Bucs book CAF last-eight spot with a match to spare

Sport / Soccer

Everton sack manager Dyche ahead of FA Cup match

Sport / Soccer

Legal defeat could trump Man City’s on-field woes

Sport / Soccer

Amaklosi coach happy, but wants a lot more

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.