Ten-man Man United knock out Arsenal in FA Cup tie

Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United celebrates scoring the team's fifth and winning penalty in the penalty shoot out after the match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London, England, January 12 2025. Picture: ALEX PANTING/GETTY IMAGES
London — Joshua Zirkzee scored the winning penalty for 10-man Manchester United against Arsenal after their hectic FA Cup third round tie finished 1-1 after extra time at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Arsenal’s Kai Havertz was the only one of the first four penalty takers to miss, denied by a brilliant stop from Altay Bayindir, before Zirkzee stepped up to win the shoot-out 5-3.
After an underwhelming first half, United took the lead in the 52nd minute through Bruno Fernandes’ curling effort from just inside the box after a great run by Alejandro Garnacho.
The game turned on its head 10 minutes later though, as United’s Diogo Dalot — already booked for a wild challenge on Myles Lewis-Skelly — received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle on Mikel Merino.
Two minutes later, Bayindir’s attempted punch fell at the feet of Gabriel, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Matthijs de Ligt and went in to put the Gunners in charge of the tie.
Arsenal could have completed the comeback when they were awarded a questionable penalty after Havertz went down under minimal contact from Harry Maguire. But Bayindir produced a superb save from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, before the Gunners spurned several chances to score a winner.
United were later drawn to play Leicester City in the fourth round.
Premier League Tottenham Hotspur needed extra time to beat fifth-tier Tamworth, 96 places below them in the English football pyramid, 3-0 in the FA Cup third round.
The game had the makings of a huge upset from the opening whistle as Tamworth more than held their own but the team of part-time players tired in extra time and were unable to secure one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s history.
After a goalless 90 minutes, Nathan Tshikuna’s own goal in the 101st minute at the Lamb Ground put Spurs ahead after Brennan Johnson had fired a low cross into the area.
Substitute Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead when he latched onto a pass from Son Heung-min to shoot across goalkeeper Jas Singh and Johnson added a late third.
