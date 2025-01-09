Sport / Soccer

Riveiro at loss for words after Bucs defeat

Pirates coach unable to explain 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City

09 January 2025 - 14:10
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: SHAUN ROY
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was lost for words as he tried to explain how his team lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat saw the Buccaneers miss out on moving to first place on the table after Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match, soon after Patrick Maswanganyi missed a dubious penalty.

Pirates also had plenty of chances to score on the night, but it looked as though they had forgotten how to find the back of the net, with Kabelo Dlamini, Relebohile Mofokeng and substitute Boitumelo Radiopane the main culprits. 

“It’s a difficult game to explain honestly,” Riveiro said.

“One-nil and three points for Cape Town City and I don’t know how to describe what happened tonight [Wednesday].

“There’s too much difference between both teams.

“[It was] a game that we should have put to sleep nice and early in the first half. We had many chances, clear ones, many box entrances and balls under control in the box with all the time to finalise the actions in the first and second half,” he said.

“But it was not our day, it was one of those games. Maybe you finish goalless and you say ‘hard luck’ but it was even more difficult to swallow with the way we conceded one goal.

“A tough game to understand, but at the same time I’m extremely proud of these boys and the way they are pushing and playing football. Even though I’m not happy with the results, it is a winning performance, but we could not capitalise from what we created.”

The Buccaneers remain second, three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after 11 matches, but the Spaniard said there was still a long way to go and he was not losing hope.

“We are in January with 11 games and did you count the number of points that we still have to fight?” Riveiro said.

“There is no drama, it is three points and we go to the next one.”

Meanwhile, after completing a double over two Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates, in three days, City coach Muhsin Ertugral lauded his players’ efforts in those games.

“I’m proud of these boys and luck was also on our side, which is important. I must say to win another one against one of the biggest teams in the country [feels good]. All credit goes to the boys,” Ertugral said.

“I’m really happy to work with these bunch of youngsters that have so much talent.” 

