Dortmund aim to take points against in-form Leverkusen

Berlin — Borussia Dortmund are desperate for a winning start to the new year when they host champions Bayer Leverkusen on Friday in the Bundesliga restart after the three-week winter break.
Dortmund have had a rollercoaster first half to their campaign but earned their first away win in the Bundesliga this season — 3-1 at VfL Wolfsburg — in the last game before the break in December.
Victory over Leverkusen, in second place on 32 points, would see their gap cut to four points, with Dortmund in sixth on 25.
“For the table it would be extremely important [to win the game] because we would close the gap,” said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin. “We have so far delivered against top teams. We are playing at home and really want to win this game.
“The year starts with this game and it could be a good omen to get into a flow and pick up more points in the new year than we did in the first part of the season.”
Dortmund, who face Bologna in the Champions League later in January, have not lost any of their past five matches against Leverkusen, including their rivals’ unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title in 2024.
Sahin could be without Waldemar Anton, while suspended Pascal Gross and long-time injured Niklas Suele are out.
Their opponents are equally eager to hit the ground running this year with Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes saying they were fighting for trophies in all their competitions.
Leverkusen won the domestic double without defeat last season and also reached the Europa League final.
“We want to win, also in Dortmund,” said Rolfes, whose team is four points behind Bayern. “We have the ambition and the will to win in Dortmund. It is this will that drives us.”
“Realistically we have title chances in all competitions. To win titles you have to be there. We have the energy and will to give it all.”
Bundesliga leaders Bayern have their own injury concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Keeper Manuel Neuer is racing to come back after a rib injury sustained in December, with second choice Daniel Peretz now ruled out after he needed medical treatment after a kidney injury suffered in training on Wednesday.
In-form Jamal Musiala missed Monday’s friendly 6-0 win against RB Salzburg with an illness and it is still unclear if he can be ready to start on Saturday.
The Bavarians, in top spot on 36 points, have lost five of their past nine away games at Gladbach, more than against any other team in the same period.
Dortmund aim to take points against in-form Leverkusen
Victory over Leverkusen, in second place on 32 points, would see their gap cut
Berlin — Borussia Dortmund are desperate for a winning start to the new year when they host champions Bayer Leverkusen on Friday in the Bundesliga restart after the three-week winter break.
Dortmund have had a rollercoaster first half to their campaign but earned their first away win in the Bundesliga this season — 3-1 at VfL Wolfsburg — in the last game before the break in December.
Victory over Leverkusen, in second place on 32 points, would see their gap cut to four points, with Dortmund in sixth on 25.
“For the table it would be extremely important [to win the game] because we would close the gap,” said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin. “We have so far delivered against top teams. We are playing at home and really want to win this game.
“The year starts with this game and it could be a good omen to get into a flow and pick up more points in the new year than we did in the first part of the season.”
Dortmund, who face Bologna in the Champions League later in January, have not lost any of their past five matches against Leverkusen, including their rivals’ unbeaten run to the Bundesliga title in 2024.
Sahin could be without Waldemar Anton, while suspended Pascal Gross and long-time injured Niklas Suele are out.
Their opponents are equally eager to hit the ground running this year with Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes saying they were fighting for trophies in all their competitions.
Leverkusen won the domestic double without defeat last season and also reached the Europa League final.
“We want to win, also in Dortmund,” said Rolfes, whose team is four points behind Bayern. “We have the ambition and the will to win in Dortmund. It is this will that drives us.”
“Realistically we have title chances in all competitions. To win titles you have to be there. We have the energy and will to give it all.”
Bundesliga leaders Bayern have their own injury concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Keeper Manuel Neuer is racing to come back after a rib injury sustained in December, with second choice Daniel Peretz now ruled out after he needed medical treatment after a kidney injury suffered in training on Wednesday.
In-form Jamal Musiala missed Monday’s friendly 6-0 win against RB Salzburg with an illness and it is still unclear if he can be ready to start on Saturday.
The Bavarians, in top spot on 36 points, have lost five of their past nine away games at Gladbach, more than against any other team in the same period.
Reuters
Riveiro at loss for words after Bucs defeat
Plenty for Muhsin to worry about from Jose’s slick Pirates
Confed win boosts Stellies for Chiefs clash
How Cape Town City beat Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.