Sport / Soccer

Amaklosi coach happy, but wants a lot more

Amakhosi in fifth spot as trainer praises players for comeback win against Stellies

09 January 2025 - 19:26
by SAZI HADEBE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi speaks to centreback Inácio Miguel during their Betway Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Picture: ANTIONIO MUCHAVE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi speaks to centreback Inácio Miguel during their Betway Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday night. Picture: ANTIONIO MUCHAVE

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has acknowledged his side is still far from the level he wants them to be, but said he is happy with the progress made since he took over five months ago.

Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC 2-1 on Wednesday at FNB Stadium in a Premier Soccer League match.

The win moved Amakhosi to fifth spot with 18 points from 12 matches, but they remain 12 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have a match in hand.

The positive result lifted some of the gloom at Naturena after a 1-0 defeat away to Cape Town City on Sunday made for just one win in Chiefs’ previous five matches, a run that caused growing pressure on Nabi.

After Wednesdays come-from-behind victory, thanks to Wandile Dubas brace, Nabi said there had been some positive aspects in the teams play since his arrival in the off-season tasked with rebuilding an Amakhosi who have gone a disastrous nine campaigns without silverware.

The coach though also accepted Chiefs have been struggling for consistent form and results.

“Regarding the process and where we want to go, after five months weve made improvement. Theres a lot of improvement in some areas and we have been inconsistent in other areas,” Nabi said.

“We feel there are some other areas we are behind where we should be after five months. Everyone is working to fix what needs to be fixed and try to catch up on things we should have done better.”

Chiefs have a chance to show a step towards some form of consistency with two “home” games coming at Durbans Moses Mabhida Stadium, on Sunday against Lamontville Golden Arrows and against Sekhukhune United on January 18. 

Winning both of those before meeting Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on February 1 could be vital for Nabis team. 

The coach said beating Stellies coming from a goal down was pleasing and shows his side is improving in confidence.

“Tactically we started the game well in the first five minutes. [With] the opportunity we missed by [Bradley] Cross we felt there was a bit of hesitation. [There was a] bit of issues in how were defending and how were attacking.

“I wouldnt say we were lacking the high tactical quality. The team retained commitment from everyone to fight for the three points.

“It wasnt easy to come from the goal down to win the game. The quality of play on our side was not at all times consistently good but there were some times when we worked better than our opponents.

“The most important thing was the mentality, because even the bodies were tired coming from the travel and game against Cape Town [City, away on Sunday] that left a lot of pains and fatigue.

“At half time there [were] a few players asking to be subbed off but in the end everybody fought for the badge and for the club. Its good to have the three points and we feel we deserved that.”

