Confed win boosts Stellies for Chiefs clash

Coach says fans must rally behind them in Stade Malien in CAF tie

07 January 2025 - 14:31
by SIHLE NDEBELE
Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker has urged his troops to approach the game against Kaizer Chiefs with confidence and belief after beating Angolan side Lunda Sul in the CAF Confed Cup, boosting their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase.

Stellenbosch and struggling Chiefs meet at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Stellies are on a high after beating Sul 2-0 in their fourth Confederation Cup Group B fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Barker’s men are now second in Group B with six points, needing to beat Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld again on Sunday to secure their passage to the knockout stages.

“Chiefs is not Lunda Sul. It’s a different challenge but we have to go into the game with an element of confidence and belief.

“We only play two league games this January and that’s on Wednesday [they also play against AmaZulu away on January 21], so it’s important to maximise and get maximum points if we can,” Barker said.

“It [Sunday’s win over Sul] gives us hope, it also gives us belief. We are match fit and we will be ready to put in a big performance on Sunday [against Malien].”

Barker hopes for a bigger crowd against Malien, urging the media to spread the word by urging the supporters to come and support them as they were “carrying the SA flag” by playing in the Confed Cup.

“Hopefully, we get a bit of a bigger crowd to come and support us. I encourage you guys, media, to just get the word out there ... we are a South African team, carrying the flag of SA, so getting a bit of support next week would help us a lot because it’s a massive game for us,” he said.

Barker also highlighted that his players were enjoying the journey of juggling domestic competitions and the Confed Cup.

“It’s exciting for us to be battling on different fronts. We may not have the experience of other teams doing that but we are learning quickly and the players are enjoying the ride, enjoying playing in a different competition of this nature [the Confed Cup].

“Whoever is given the opportunity is giving 100% and that’s all I can ask for.”

Proteas finally tie up series against Pakistan

SA notch up seventh win in a row at the end of a Test season where they reached the WTC final
Sport
2 days ago

How Cape Town City beat Chiefs

Citizens coach Muhsin Ertugral impressed by players’ performance as he looks to make it two consecutively when they host Pirates
Sport
2 days ago

SA champion Henk Lategan takes Dakar Rally lead after marathon stage

Toyota driver promoted after second stage leaders penalised for exceeding speed limits in the desert
Sport
2 days ago
