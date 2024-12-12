Bucs keeper says Pirates do not discount any team

Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates in action at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, October 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALCHE GREEFF
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine said they never underestimate any opponent, as less-fancied Ivorian side Stade d’Abidjan await in their next CAF Champions League Group C clash at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Saturday in Abidjan (6pm SA time).
The Sea Robbers’ morale is high after holding defending champions Al Ahly — who have won the competition a record 12 times — to a goalless draw in their second Group C fixture at Orlando Stadium last weekend, while D’Abidjan have lost their two opening group fixtures against Ahly and Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
“Pirates is a big brand and we always want to win regardless of the opponent we face. Our mentality doesn’t change … the way we approach games doesn’t change. Just as far as your mind can think, that’s where you can go,'' Chaine said.
Pirates, who beat Belouizdad 2-1 away in their Group C opener, are tied on four points with Ahly, though the Egyptians top the group by virtue of a better goal difference. Chaine, who has started all games across all competitions this season, highlighted that Pirates value the point they bagged against Ahly, albeit making it clear they also target a win.
“As Pirates, we strive to win every game we play, and it was not an easy game against one of the best teams on the continent.
“A very experienced team … you could see how the game went, they know what they are doing. We got a few chances but we couldn’t convert. We are happy with a point.”
Meanwhile, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro expects a tough game against D’Abidjan. The Spaniard is already imagining a victory in Abidjan. “It’s an away game. They didn’t get a good result in the first game in Cairo, but you can see the type of team they are, we managed to see multiple [videos], they are quite rigid tactically,” he said.
“And, for sure, an away game is going to be tough. It’s going to be difficult but I’m optimistic. I’m looking at the future like an opportunity for us to fight for three points, and imagine if we do it.”
