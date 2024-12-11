Chiefs still leaking goals despite new defence signings

Rushwin Dortley of Kazier Chiefs warms up before the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in October. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA
Despite ploughing in more money during the off-season to reinforce their defence, Kaizer Chiefs remain the only Premier Soccer League (PSL) team without a clean sheet, having conceded more goals than any other team in the league this term.
Signing players such as Bafana Bafana international Rushwin Dortley; Inacio Miguel, capped five times by Angola; Rwanda’s No 1 Fiacre Ntwari; and Bradley Cross, a former Newcastle United Under-21 player, among others, meant Chiefs invested in defence more than any other department for the 2024/25 season.
Yet, Amakhosi have conceded 12 goals in eight league games.
They are the only team to have conceded in every league game they have played so far.
Retired Chiefs defender Nhlanhla Kubeka still sees no need for the defence to be reshuffled, urging the players to fix the issue by talking about it among themselves without relying on the coaches.
“Changing the back four can be even more disastrous now because these players are starting to know each other well.
“Starting a new combination will bring about more confusion among the players. The players must sit down among themselves and find the solutions,” he said on Wednesday.
While keeper Ntwari started Chiefs’ first five league games, conceding seven goals, Brandon Petersen has started the past three league outings, leaking five goals.
Petersen was installed in goals after Ntwari returned with an injury from Rwanda’s Afcon qualifier against Nigeria in November.
Dortley and Miguel have been new coach Nasreddine Nabi’s preferred central defensive pairing, with Dortley starting all Chiefs’ games so far, while the Angolan missed three games through suspension.
Msimango has stepped up to partner Dortley in Miguel’s absence but that hasn’t stopped Chiefs from conceding, as his stopgap central defensive pairing with the Bafana international Dortley leaked five goals.
Botswana skipper Thatayaone Ditlhokwe looks to be fourth in the central defence pecking order, having played just 64 minutes in the league so far, while another centre-back, Zitha Kwinika, is yet to taste action under Nabi.
Cross has also started all Chiefs’ games at left-back this season.
In essence, this means, except for Reeve Frosler, Chiefs’ regular back-five is made up of newcomers.
Frosler’s backup, Dillan Solomons, is injured, forcing midfielder Njabulo Blom to play right-back as Frosler is still serving a suspension.
Cross’ reserve at left-back, Happy Mashiane, has played only 32 minutes in the league, while another left-back, Bongani Sam, is yet to play.
Premiership clean sheets thus far:
SuperSport (six clean sheets from 10 games)
Pirates & Stellenbosch (five from eight games each)
Sundowns & Sekhukhune (four from eight games each)
Chippa & Royal (four from nine games each)
Polokwane (four from 10 games)
Arrows, Magesi & CPT City (three from eight games each)
Premiership clean sheets thus far:
