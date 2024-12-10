Hunt eager to unleash Nurković, Nasir

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt can’t wait to have new signings Samir Nurković and Abubeker Nasir available for selection once they confirm their fitness.
Both players are yet to make an appearance for SuperSport since joining them a few months ago as they are still working on their fitness. Nasir, 23, joined United on a one-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns and while Hunt is hoping this signing would provide a much-needed boost, he says he only started training last week.
“Nasir started training recently for the first time since he came here,” Hunt said. “He came in August. First he trained this week and you can see his quality. He’s got pace, which we need. I would have loved to bring him on against Richards Bay [on Friday] but we couldn’t. We can’t take a chance.
“But he’s got quality. It’s like Samir Nurković [who] will come in January and make a big difference to us.”
Nasir last played a competitive match in 2023 on December 13 when Sundowns beat Cape Town Spurs 3-0 at home.
After beating Richards Bay 1-0 last week in the Premier Soccer League at King Zwelithini Stadium, Hunt hopes they will now build some consistency with successive wins.
The Tshwane side will host Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and will be eager for another three points.
“It is not a breathing space because we have a game again this week, but we are trying to get a bit of consistency in our team. We have chopped and changed a lot,” he said.
“That’s always not good. We can’t also keep on relying on Bradley Grobler. He has been doing it I don’t know for how many years. He had a major operation, so I played him in the last two weeks and he was struggling. He has been a good servant for SuperSport.”
Fixtures
Premiership
Friday: AmaZulu vs Royal, King Zwelithini, (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows vs Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Chippa vs CPT City, Buffalo City Municipality (5.45pm); SuperSport vs Magesi, Lucas Moripe (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane vs Gallants, Old Peter Mokaba (3,30pm)
CAF Champions League
Saturday: Stade d’Abidjani vs Pirates, Stade Felix (6pm)
Sunday: Sundowns vs Raja, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
CAF Confederation Cup
Sunday: Lunda Sul vs Stellenbosch, Estadio 11 de Novembro (3pm).
