Mngqithi expects AS FAR to opt for attacking game

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is keen to see how AS FAR will approach their CAF Champions League Group B fixture when they meet at Stade El Abdi on Saturday (9pm).
Mngqithi believes North African teams don’t sit back when they play at home and is keen to see if the Moroccan giants will attack them or be cautious — adding they have a good approach for such matches.
Sundowns started their Champions League group phase with a goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at home in November and will be eyeing a victory on Saturday. “We are playing against a good team in Morocco. AS FAR have done well in the past three seasons,” Mngqithi said.
“But it will be interesting to see how they want to play us because we have a very nice approach for matches like this. I think that’s where we are stronger. It’s always going to be difficult sometimes, when you play against teams that will resist allowing the game to flow by sitting in.”
Mngqithi predicts AS FAR won’t sit back and wait for counterattack football but will want to try to take the game away from them. The Morocco side started their campaign with a 2-0 win away to Raja Casablanca in the group stages.
“Normally, North Africans don’t have that mentality they want to come at you. They believe they have a chance to beat you at their home ground. And they possess different energies away and at home,” he said.
“At home, they are highly ultra-motivated to come at you and try to get goals, but away from supporters they usually want to sit back and try to look for counterattacks. So, it is very important to understand the dynamics of how we should approach this game, but we are still going to look at it.
“The good thing is I have been following them a little to try to see what they bring and compare them to us. I think it’s going to be an interesting match.”
