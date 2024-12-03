Sport / Soccer

Amorim faces first real test against Arsenal

Manchester United manager says players have to be brave and play the game

03 December 2024 - 18:14
by Aadi Nair
Bruno Fernandes tries to beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Fernandes will be in the Manchester United side to play Arsenal on Wednesday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GARETH COPLEY
Bruno Fernandes tries to beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Fernandes will be in the Manchester United side to play Arsenal on Wednesday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GARETH COPLEY

Bengaluru — Manchester United are unbeaten in their first three games under Ruben Amorim and have climbed into the top half of the Premier League table but the Portuguese faces the first real test of his managerial skills at high-flying Arsenal on Wednesday.

United, who are in ninth place 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, have struggled to score this season with 13 goals in their first 12 league matches, but the floodgates finally opened on Sunday when they thumped Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford.

However, they travel to the Emirates knowing full well the scale of the task at hand, having lost their past three meetings with Arsenal, who are in second spot, six points above United.

“It’s the best team that we have faced by far. But a test is every game. If you saw the last game [against Everton], it was really tough,” Amorim said.

“It’s important to be brave [on Wednesday], when I say it’s brave it’s not pressing all the time higher. It’s not the same. You have to understand the game, the moments of the game. We need to have the ball, that is a key point.

“We want to have the ball, we want to dominate some moments of the game, because you know these matches it’s hard to control all the game. We have to be brave and play the game.”

Amorim said captain Bruno Fernandes, who was taken off in the 66th minute on Sunday, trained with the team and would be fit, adding: “I saw him already [on Monday] morning. He’s fit and he doesn’t need a lot of rest. He’s prepared to play.”

Amorim also praised 19-year-old defender Leny Yoro, who was signed from Lille this year but has yet to play in a competitive fixture for United after sustaining a foot injury in preseason.

“His fitness is better. I think he’s going to be in the squad. The rest I have to see because some players are tired,” Amorim said.

“I think he [Yoro] is a special talent. We have to be careful in these first moments because we didn’t have too many training [sessions] together. He’s been training, not alone but in a small group of players.”

Manchester City’s supporters remember the highs of recent years and will get behind the team after a string of poor results, manager Pep Guardiola said on the eve of the visit of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City, who have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, are without a win in seven games in all competitions and a fourth straight league defeat at Liverpool on Sunday resulted in a drop to fifth in the standings.

The club’s sudden downturn in form has led to serious questions over their ability to challenge for silverware for the first time in years, but Guardiola said he was confident the fan base had enough reason to remain faithful.

“We need them because the situation is what it is. They have always been there and have this feeling,” Guardiola said.

“They know what these guys have done in the past decade, there are many good moments we’ve lived together and we know we absolutely need the support.”

Guardiola said his side could no longer entertain lofty aspirations of lifting the league title at the end of the season and would have to instead focus on adopting a step-by-step approach as they look to return to the top four. 

City’s woes could worsen as they face a Forest side who have punched above their weight and sit sixth, a point behind City.

"[They have] strong physicality, a good manager [Nuno Espirito Santo] and good experience like Brighton & Hove Albion and other teams,” Guardiola said.

Reuters

Rashford steps up for Amorim in win over Everton

New Manchester United manager says striker cannot rest on his laurels after his first double in a league game for almost two years
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool ‘close to perfection’ in Man City win, says Slot

The Reds deserved to beat Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 to take a nine-point lead in the Premier League
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach shrugs off Stellies loss to focus on PSL title

Bucs coach happy to have a week to prepare for big Champions League clash against Al Ahly
Sport
1 day ago

Stellies end Bucs’ blistering start to the season

Titus’ strike in packed Orlando gives Pirates first league loss
Sport
2 days ago

Liverpool sink Man City, Man Utd crush Everton

Liverpool could have wrapped the game up by halftime, with the first goal in the 11th minute
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi chides selfish Chiefs players after Royal draw

It was the first time Amakhosi failed to win a league game despite leading 2-0 at halftime
Sport
2 days ago
