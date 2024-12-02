Sport / Soccer

Pirates coach shrugs off Stellies loss to focus on PSL title

Jose Riveiro happy to have a week to prepare for big Champions League clash against Al Ahly

02 December 2024 - 15:23
by Marc Strydom
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates attempts to run past Andrede Jong of Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mohau Nkota of Orlando Pirates attempts to run past Andrede Jong of Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

One defeat with a good performance against a competitive Stellenbosch FC changes nothing and Orlando Pirates will continue to run their own race for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title, Bucs coach Jose Riveiro said.

If there is a match where a championship-chasing team will not be overly fazed at dropping three points, it is against Steve Barker’s excellent Stellies. The Cape side’s 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium on Sunday via Devin Titus’ winner brought to an end Pirates’ run of eight wins with one defeat in all competitions and eight games unbeaten in the PSL.

“It’s a difficult team to play for sides like us, whose style is based on possession,” Riveiro admitted, not for the first time, Stellies plotted a reversal against his side.

“It’s a really organised team behind the ball. They don’t have any problem with spending long periods without the ball, like in the second half.

“The solidarity in their group is exceptional. If you saw today, every time ‘Rele’ [Relebohile Mofokeng] and [Mohau] Nkota, or ‘Tito’ [Patrick Maswanganyi], our forwards, were on the ball, they always had three, four bodies harassing them with no time, no opportunity to turn, especially after they got the lead.

“They have a lot of speed up front with [Devin] Titus, Sanele [Barns], even [Ashley] Cupido, so it’s a permanent threat for a team that is trying to build chances through possession.

“Because you feel you are in control but then what happened is a situation we already saw many times, right? Titus running, one transition behind your fullback and scoring the winning goal.”

Bucs’ first league defeat of the season, and Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-0 home win against Sekhukhune United on Saturday, saw the Brazilians take the lead of the PSL on goal difference, with both sides on 21 points.

Pirates’ coach was asked if the result has any relevance in the title race.

“We have the same number of points,” he said. “We lost today, they lost against Polokwane City a few weeks ago.

“So we have to run our race — that’s it. We played against Stellenbosch today, we didn’t play against Mamelodi Sundowns. We are competing against Sundowns, Stellenbosch, Kaizer Chiefs, Arrows; against everybody — it’s three points in every game.”

Pirates have an open week of preparation for their big Caf Champions League Group B game against 12-time winners Al Ahly at Orlando on Saturday (3pm).

“In this period it’s a luxury to have four days — five with recovery — to prepare for the game as well as possible,” Riveiro said.

“Obviously now we look to the future. The next game is going to be something else, we are going to be tested at a very high level.

“And we will face the week with good attitude, motivation and the ambition to offer a good performance on Saturday here against Al Ahly.”

McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar

McLaren looked like they could wrap up the title after a one-two in the Saturday sprint but everything went awry
Sport
19 hours ago

Nabi chides selfish Chiefs players after Royal draw

It was the first time Amakhosi failed to win a league game despite leading 2-0 at halftime
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates aim to hold on to top spot

‘Somewhat wounded’ Stellenbosch FC face fired-up Sea Robbers in what promises to be a thriller
Sport
3 days ago

Sundowns ready to switch focus, says Grant Kekana

Limping champions aim to find form as Sekhukhune visit
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Just another day in the MaMkhize ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool sink Man City, Man Utd crush Everton
Sport / Soccer
3.
Nabi chides selfish Chiefs players after Royal ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Blitzboks in sixth-place finish at Dubai 7s
Sport / Rugby
5.
McLaren suffer as Verstappen wins in Qatar
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Stellies end Bucs’ blistering start to the season

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool sink Man City, Man Utd crush Everton

Sport / Soccer

Nabi chides selfish Chiefs players after Royal draw

Sport / Soccer

Pirates aim to hold on to top spot

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns ready to switch focus, says Grant Kekana

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.