Liverpool ‘close to perfection’ in Man City win, says Slot

Liverpool had to put in a near-flawless performance to defeat old rivals Manchester City who have so often thwarted their league title ambitions, manager Arne Slot said on Sunday.

The Reds thoroughly deserved to beat Pep Guardiola’s side 2-0 to take a nine-point lead in the Premier League in what was Slot’s 18th win of 20 games in charge of Liverpool.

“If you want to win against City you have to be perfect in every part of the game. We came close to perfection,” he said, as jubilant fans chanted his name around Anfield as they did midweek after beating Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“Playing against Real Madrid, against Manchester City, teams that are so good and have won so many trophies, coming out and winning against them. We’re really happy with these two wins but we also understand we want to achieve more than this.”