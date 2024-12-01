Man United bounce back in 4-0 Everton win

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring Manchester United's third goal as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks dejected. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee bagged two goals apiece as Manchester United thumped Everton 4-0 on Sunday in new manager Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League match at Old Trafford.
United’s biggest victory margin in a league game since a 5-1 win over Leeds United in 2021 lifted them three spots to ninth in the table after 13 games.
Rashford put United ahead in the 34th minute when he darted in to fire home Bruno Fernandes’s corner with a sidefooted volley that sailed in off the outstretched foot of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.
“It is a nice result,” Rashford told Sky Sports. “It is important with a new coach and a new way of playing, when we are still learning. We have to back up this performance and win in midweek [on Wednesday at Arsenal].
“We all, as individuals, want to get back to our best and then push to improve so even in the bad moments you are doing the right thing.”
The goal ignited Amorim’s side, who dominated the rest of the match, and Zirkzee doubled the lead in the 41st minute when Amad Diallo intercepted Jordan Pickford’s goal kick and the Dutch forward fired home Fernandes’s cross from close range.
Rashford, who has netted three goals in three games since Amorim took charge, completed his brace 20 seconds after halftime when he ran on to a through ball from Amad who caused Everton problems all afternoon.
The Ivory Coast forward stripped the ball off James Tarkowski in the 64th minute and drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot in his second.
Delighted United fans sang Amorim's name all afternoon. The Portuguese, who barely cracked a smile throughout the game, is unbeaten in three matches since taking charge, including a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town and a 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt.
They are unbeaten in the seven games across all competitions since Erik ten Hag was sacked as manager on October 28.
“The connection is going to build and grow the more we get used to him,” said Rashford who had not scored two goals in a league game since February, 2023.
“He’s [Amorim’s] come in in a busy period and hopefully the connection keeps building and growing. He’s come in with a great attitude and it’s passed onto the players.”
Meanwhile, expertly taken goals by Nicolas Jackson, captain Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa, lifting them to joint second in the table.
Senegal striker Jackson neatly sidefooted a Marc Cucurella cross from the left, knocking it in off the post in the seventh minute. Chelsea took advantage of questionable defending in the 36th minute when Fernandez was fed by Palmer before steadying himself and firing home between Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa.
Palmer outdid both his teammates, however, lofting an exquisite left-foot shot into the top corner of substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen’s net in the 83rd minute.
Fulham captain Tom Cairney came off the bench to rescue a point before being sent off in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur after Brennan Johnson’s volley gave the hosts the lead.
Fulham were the better side in the first half and Raul Jimenez was twice denied by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.
Spurs took the lead against the run of play in the 54th minute through Johnson, his third goal in four games, before Cairney’s curling effort in the 67th minute pulled Fulham level.
Cairney was sent off seven minutes from time for raking his studs down Dejan Kulusevski’s calf but Fulham held on for a deserved point.
Man United bounce back in 4-0 Everton win
New manager Ruben Amorim records his first Premier League victory at Old Trafford
Reuters
