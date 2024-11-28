Sundowns ready to switch focus, says Grant Kekana

Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns in action at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, September 14 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said the team had done introspection after failing to get results in their past two matches.
He added they are taking full responsibility for the loss and draw in the two games.
After they were stunned 2-1 by Magesi in the Carling Knockout final last week, Masandawana drew their CAF Champions League Group B opener with AS Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
While Magesi are rookies in the SA Premiership, Maniema are also rookies in the Champions League.
We have all been doing a lot of introspection and we are happy that as players we were able to hold each other accountable.
Grant Kekana
Kekana is optimistic they will start getting positive results again as they switch their focus to the Premier Soccer League against visiting Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (8pm).
“It has been a tough week, with disappointment from the cup final and not getting victory at home in our first Champions League game [in the group phase]. We are trying to pick each other up. We know it is still a long season ahead,” Kekana told the club media department.
“We can’t cry over spilt milk, we just need to rectify where we need to and make sure we start winning games again. We are trying to hold each other accountable, to start getting positive results. We have all been doing a lot of introspection and we are happy that as players we were able to hold each other accountable.”
Sekhukhune are also smarting from the 3-1 defeat by TS Galaxy at home also on Tuesday. Kekana said this would make the encounter more difficult as they will look to bounce back to winning ways as well.
“When teams come to play against us they are fired up. We know they lost their last game against TS Galaxy but they have a good squad, good players as well and a good coach [Lehlohonolo Seema],” he said. “So, it’s going to be another tough game. We are going through a tough patch and it happens. It is not every day that things go your way.”
Sundowns ready to switch focus, says Grant Kekana
Limping champions aim to find form as Sekhukhune visit
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said the team had done introspection after failing to get results in their past two matches.
He added they are taking full responsibility for the loss and draw in the two games.
After they were stunned 2-1 by Magesi in the Carling Knockout final last week, Masandawana drew their CAF Champions League Group B opener with AS Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
While Magesi are rookies in the SA Premiership, Maniema are also rookies in the Champions League.
Kekana is optimistic they will start getting positive results again as they switch their focus to the Premier Soccer League against visiting Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (8pm).
“It has been a tough week, with disappointment from the cup final and not getting victory at home in our first Champions League game [in the group phase]. We are trying to pick each other up. We know it is still a long season ahead,” Kekana told the club media department.
“We can’t cry over spilt milk, we just need to rectify where we need to and make sure we start winning games again. We are trying to hold each other accountable, to start getting positive results. We have all been doing a lot of introspection and we are happy that as players we were able to hold each other accountable.”
Sekhukhune are also smarting from the 3-1 defeat by TS Galaxy at home also on Tuesday. Kekana said this would make the encounter more difficult as they will look to bounce back to winning ways as well.
“When teams come to play against us they are fired up. We know they lost their last game against TS Galaxy but they have a good squad, good players as well and a good coach [Lehlohonolo Seema],” he said. “So, it’s going to be another tough game. We are going through a tough patch and it happens. It is not every day that things go your way.”
Pirates aim to hold on to top spot
Riveiro lauds players after away win at Belouizdad
We can win away from home, says Sundowns coach
Dortley takes his job at Chiefs seriously
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.