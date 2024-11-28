Sport / Soccer

Stellies limp to Orlando after CAF loss in Mali

Pirates aim to hold on to top spot

‘Somewhat wounded’ Stellenbosch FC face fired-up Sea Robbers in what promises to be a thriller

28 November 2024 - 19:40
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to maintain their 100% winning record in the league when they host a somewhat wounded Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

For the first time in the Premier Soccer League era, Pirates have won their first seven games, sitting at the summit.

The Sea Robbers’ morale has also been boosted by stunning Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in their CAF Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday, while Stellenbosch lost their Confederation Cup Group B opener 2-0 away to Stade Malien of Mali.

This game promises to be a thriller as the two have produced a whopping 25 goals in the 10 occasions they have clashed in the league. This fixture has always produced at least one goal.

Pirates will be eager to get revenge as Stellies completed a league double over them last season, winning 3-2 at Orlando Stadium and 1-0 in their backyard.

Meanwhile, Stellies tactician Steve Barker suggested they didn’t deserve to lose in Mali, saying the hosts were not better than them. He described the fixture as a “good experience” for his young squad, and expressed his happiness they managed to give minutes to nine players below the age of 23.

“It’s not the result we wanted. I don’t think they [Malien] were the better team. The goal they scored was the only chance they created in the first half. I believe we will overturn this result at home,” Barker said.

Fixtures

Friday: SuperSport vs Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm)

Saturday: Bay vs AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, (3.30pm); Chiefs vs Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm); Sundowns vs Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (8pm); Chippa vs Magesi, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)

Sunday: Pirates vs Stellenbosch, Orlando (3.30pm); Arrows vs CPT City, Mpumalanga; Polokwane vs Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)

Riveiro lauds players after away win at Belouizdad

Orlando Pirates coach says Al Ahly are the favourites to top Group C
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers to meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game
Sport
3 days ago

We can win away from home, says Sundowns coach

Manqoba Mngqithi remains upbeat after draw against AS Maniema Union
Sport
1 day ago

Dortley takes his job at Chiefs seriously

It’s all work and no play for the former Capetonian now training hard in Joburg
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rassie awards snub: there is favouritism, then ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Lions have all claws out for Munster clash
Sport / Rugby
3.
Sri Lanka and Proteas should serve up a Test feast
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bavuma carries Proteas’ hopes as Sri Lanka rattle ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Lampard new manager at Coventry, Ruud for ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.