Orlando Pirates will be hoping to maintain their 100% winning record in the league when they host a somewhat wounded Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
For the first time in the Premier Soccer League era, Pirates have won their first seven games, sitting at the summit.
The Sea Robbers’ morale has also been boosted by stunning Algerian giants CR Belouizdad in their CAF Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday, while Stellenbosch lost their Confederation Cup Group B opener 2-0 away to Stade Malien of Mali.
This game promises to be a thriller as the two have produced a whopping 25 goals in the 10 occasions they have clashed in the league. This fixture has always produced at least one goal.
Pirates will be eager to get revenge as Stellies completed a league double over them last season, winning 3-2 at Orlando Stadium and 1-0 in their backyard.
Meanwhile, Stellies tactician Steve Barker suggested they didn’t deserve to lose in Mali, saying the hosts were not better than them. He described the fixture as a “good experience” for his young squad, and expressed his happiness they managed to give minutes to nine players below the age of 23.
“It’s not the result we wanted. I don’t think they [Malien] were the better team. The goal they scored was the only chance they created in the first half. I believe we will overturn this result at home,” Barker said.
Fixtures
Friday: SuperSport vs Gallants, Lucas Moripe (7.30pm)
Saturday: Bay vs AmaZulu, King Zwelithini, (3.30pm); Chiefs vs Royal, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm); Sundowns vs Sekhukhune, Loftus Versfeld (8pm); Chippa vs Magesi, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)
Sunday: Pirates vs Stellenbosch, Orlando (3.30pm); Arrows vs CPT City, Mpumalanga; Polokwane vs Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba (5.45pm)
Stellies limp to Orlando after CAF loss in Mali
Pirates aim to hold on to top spot
'Somewhat wounded' Stellenbosch FC face fired-up Sea Robbers in what promises to be a thriller
