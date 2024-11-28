Lampard new manager at Coventry, Ruud for Leicester

Frank Lampard has been appointed the new manager of Coventry City. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ RICHARD SELLERS
Bengaluru — Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has been appointed manager of Coventry City on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the second-tier Championship club says.
Lampard replaces Mark Robins, who was sacked earlier in November. Coventry are 17th in the Championship standings after 17 games and are winless in their last four matches.
“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful,” club owner Doug King said.
As a player, Lampard scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during a trophy-laden 13 years. He has previously managed Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League, as well as Derby County in the Championship. His last job in management saw him return to Stamford Bridge for a short stint as Chelsea’s caretaker manager in the 2022-23 season.
Lampard will take charge of Coventry for the first time this Saturday against Cardiff City. The 46-year-old has big shoes to fill in replacing the much-loved Robins, who led Coventry from League Two to the Championship and was the English Football League’s longest-serving manager with seven years’ service when he was fired.
Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to be appointed as Leicester City’s new manager. The 48-year-old Dutchman will replace Steve Cooper, who was sacked after just 157 days in charge after Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Chelsea.
Van Nistelrooy’s appointment comes two weeks after he left his role as interim head coach at Manchester United, after Erik Ten Hag’s dismissal. He oversaw three wins and one draw during his stint at United, but departed after being told he would not be given a role in new manager Ruben Amorim’s backroom staff.
Two of Van Nistelrooy’s victories were against Leicester — a 5-2 win in the Carabao Cup last 16 and a 3-0 triumph in the Premier League earlier this month.
The former Manchester United and Netherlands striker will join the Foxes with the club 16th in the Premier League after 12 games and just one point above the relegation zone.
Lampard new manager at Coventry, Ruud for Leicester
Reuters
