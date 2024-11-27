Sport / Soccer

We can win away from home, says Sundowns coach

Manqoba Mngqithi remains upbeat after draw against AS Maniema Union

27 November 2024 - 13:38
by Neville Khoza
Manqoba Mngqithi, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/PHAKAMISA LENSMAN
Manqoba Mngqithi, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/PHAKAMISA LENSMAN

After starting their CAF Champions League group phase with a disappointing goalless draw against AS Maniema Union at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not worried as he feels his side will bounce back in the competition. 

To be straightforward, I think in this group we have even more potential to win more matches away from home
Manqoba Mngqithi

Mngqithi feels they did enough to get a win but they were not ruthless in front of goal and he is confident they will improve in the group where they will play AS FAR and Raja Casablanca.

Sundowns came into the match looking to redeem themselves after their 2-1 defeat to Magesi in the Carling Knockout final at the weekend.

“In this group we have potential to win more matches away from home,” Mngqithi said.

“I see it like that, I also see us winning some matches at home. At this stage, I have not pressed any panic buttons because it would have been catastrophic had we lost this match after losing the final.

“I still believe the group that played today [Tuesday] gave a good account of themselves. It’s just those final decisions, maybe not taking advantage of some situations.

“There were some good breaks that we got. There was a two versus one and suddenly you can’t even get a shot on goal. But there are many positive things that I can take out under the circumstances.”

Mngqithi continued to rotate his players as he made six changes from the team that lost in the final and he feels he has made the right decision by not overloading the players.

“We were just unfortunate with the Fifa break and then the final immediately after that caused a little bit of chaos in the physical readiness of the players,” he said.

“I believe now we are at a stage where the team is getting closer to our combination that one wants to start firing at the right time and not to have them firing early and have problems for ourselves.”

SowetanLIVE

