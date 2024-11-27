Sport / Soccer

Amorim vows to get Rashford back to his best

But the striker has to want it, says Man United coach ahead of Europa League match

27 November 2024 - 18:49
by Lori Ewing
Marcus Rashford will get all the assistance he needs, says Man United coach Ruben Amorim, but the player must want it. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has vowed to help struggling striker Marcus Rashford rediscover the form that resulted in him scoring 30 goals across all competitions in the 2022-23 season, but says the 27-year-old has to want it first.

Rashford’s strike inside two minutes during the 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Sunday was just his second in the Premier League this season. He scored eight times in 43 matches last season.

Ipswich was Amorim’s debut as United’s new manager. 

“That position is not the best one for him, especially in a game like that, we have to kick with high pressure, we have to kick the ball so many times and it was like fighting with two giants.

“We’ll try to find the right solution for him, as for the other players,” Amorim said on Wednesday, ahead of their Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford.

“But he has to be Marcus, first, to try to return to that moment and then he will have all the help of the staff, the club and the fans because he’s a Manchester United boy. But he has to be the first one to want it.”

Amorim said defender Lisandro Martinez would be fit to feature on Thursday in the coach’s debut at Old Trafford, while defender Harry Maguire has returned to training but is not ready to play.

“Lisandro is ready. I felt he had enough time so [he] is ready. A different situation with Harry,” Amorim said. “We need them both, but they are in a different situation. They are both training. Harry will be ready soon and on the pitch.”

Maguire injured a muscle in United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on October 6.

The 39-year-old Amorim is looking forward to the reception from the home crowd at Old Trafford.

“Everyone has said to me it will be a special time. I just want to win the game. Just to give that happiness to the supporters,” Amorim said. “Before the match it will be like a new sensation, but after the whistle it will be one more game and we want to win that match.”

United are 15th in the Europa League table, with one win in four games, while their Norwegian opponents are 12th.

Reuters

