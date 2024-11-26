Sport / Soccer

Capetonian adapts

Dortley takes his job at Chiefs seriously

It’s all work and no play for the former Capetonian now training hard in Joburg

26 November 2024 - 18:19
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rushwin Dortley has started all Kaizer Chiefs games this season since his move from Cape Town Spurs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA
Rushwin Dortley has started all Kaizer Chiefs games this season since his move from Cape Town Spurs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA

Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has attributed his meteoric rise since joining Amakhosi from Cape Town Spurs in July to knowing that he is in Joburg solely for work.

Dortley, who has started all Chiefs’ seven games this season, is certain to start again when they face Richards Bay in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

With his usual central-defensive partner and fellow newcomer Inacio Miguel suspended, Dortley is expected to start alongside Given Msimango at the heart of defence on Wednesday. Dortley has not only established himself as a starter at Chiefs but he is also a Bafana Bafana regular now at the age of 22.

The lad from Belhar in Cape Town has opened up about seamlessly adapting to life in Joburg, while a number of Cape footballers in the past such as Franklin Cale, Erwin Isaacs, Dominic Isaacs, Eleazar Rodgers and Carlo Scott, among others, struggled to impress after joining Joburg teams from the Mother City.

“The past few months must have been a dream come true. It’s not easy for someone to just come to a club as big as this and start games and go into Bafana and start games there as well, continuously. I am blessed.

“What has helped me to adapt to life in Joburg so quickly is staying focused. I understand that I came to Joburg for work and not for other things,” Dortley stated.

“My family is also making things easier for me by visiting now and then. They [his family] keep telling me to stick to the good things that I did in Cape Town.

“All the players have their own different experiences and their way of adapting to different environments. Every player that’s in Cape Town doesn’t have to look at other players that didn’t adapt well here in Joburg ... they have to come to see for themselves because every person is different.”

Dortley sees no real difference between his hometown and Joburg, albeit he bemoans “hectic traffic” in the City of Gold.

The Chiefs star suggested he spends most of his time indoors.

“I don’t see the difference between Cape Town and Joburg because for me it’s just training and going home every day. I don’t go out unless I have to go buy food. Everyone knows that the traffic is bad here in Joburg ... it’s hectic and you have to leave an hour early to get somewhere,” Dortley said.

Dortley also insisted they weren’t setting lofty ambitions at Chiefs, focusing on their next two games against Bay and Royal AM, both at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday and Saturday.

“Our focus is on the next two games coming up in Polokwane against Richards Bay and Royal AM.

“The best thing is always to set short-term goals rather than setting long-term goals because you are in control of short-term goals,” Dortley said.

No utopia for Man Utd as Amorim gets close-up view of challenge ahead

For all the early hysteria, new boss was given a close-up view of exactly how much work he has ahead
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers to meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during Fifa break

Coach says Amakhosi’s morale is good before league tie against Richards Bay
Sport
1 day ago

Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins

Result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four
Sport
1 day ago

Salah on song as Liverpool open up eight-point lead

Southampton shoot themselves in foot when trying to play out from the back
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
England women hold on for early win in East London
Sport / Cricket
3.
Pieter-Steph du Toit is world player of year for ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Maharaj not fazed by Durban weather or pitch
Sport / Cricket
5.
Kitshoff on the mend but doubts persist about ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

No utopia for Man Utd as Amorim gets close-up view of challenge ahead

Sport / Soccer

Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

Sport / Soccer

Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during Fifa break

Sport / Soccer

Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.