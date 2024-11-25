Sport / Soccer

Pirates welcome back players ahead of opening group clash in Algeria

Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours to reach Algiers to meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game

25 November 2024 - 17:24
by Marc Strydom
Defender Tapelo Xoki is among players welcomed back by Orlando Pirates for their Caf Campions League Group C clash against CR Belouizdad in Algiers. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates have welcomed back a number of players to full training to bolster the team ahead of the start of their Caf Champions League group stage campaign this week.

The Buccaneers travelled for 20 hours on Sunday to reach Algiers, where they meet CR Belouizdad in their opening Group C game at Stade du 5 Juillet on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

Mamelodi Sundowns get their Group B campaign under way against AS Maniema Union of Congo at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (6pm).

Defenders Tapelo Xoki, Sandile Mthethwa and Deano van Rooyen and midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Thabiso Lebitso are among players named by Pirates as having returned to full training before the match.

Defender Olisa Ndah, midfielder Goodman Mosele and striker Zakhele Lepasa remain out of action.

Bucs’ strength and conditioning coach Helmy Gueldich said the trip to Algeria involved 14 hours of flying time.

“The trip was quite long — 10 hours from Joburg to Istanbul and then a layover. We spent more than 20 hours in all to reach the hotel. The most important thing for us is to keep our players fresh. We did a session [on Sunday] to make the players feel the field, enjoy the group.

“We did some acclimatisation and adaptation for our players to feel fresh and release our muscles after 14 hours of sitting in a plane.”

Experienced, tough campaigners Belouizdad are regular continental competitors for Algeria. They were Champions League quarterfinalists for three seasons in succession in 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 before exiting in the group stage last season.

Yet they are only the second-strongest team in Group C on pedigree and their record to 12-time Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Ivory Coast’s Stade d’Abidjan complete a tough group.

Premier Soccer League leaders Pirates return to domestic action when they host fourth-placed Stellenbosch FC in their league clash at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

No utopia for Man Utd as Amorim gets close-up view of challenge ahead

For all the early hysteria, new boss was given a close-up view of exactly how much work he has ahead
Sport
9 hours ago

Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during Fifa break

Coach says Amakhosi’s morale is good before league tie against Richards Bay
Sport
11 hours ago

Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins

Result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four
Sport
1 day ago

Salah on song as Liverpool open up eight-point lead

Southampton shoot themselves in foot when trying to play out from the back
Sport
1 day ago

There’s no easy team, says Banyana coach Ellis ahead of Wafcon draw

Coach not concerning herself about Friday's Women’s Africa Cup of Nations draw
Sport
4 days ago

Manchester United’s Amorim in spotlight as new era begins at Ipswich

Ruben Amorim needs to hit the ground running as United are in 13th place with four wins from 11 games
Sport
4 days ago
