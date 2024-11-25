No utopia for Man Utd as Amorim gets close-up view of challenge ahead

London — When Manchester United scored 81 seconds into Ruben Amorim's first game as head coach Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury described the moment as utopian.

Amorim himself barely celebrated Marcus Rashford’s close-range effort though and simply sipped from his water bottle.

The Portuguese knew full well there was still a long way to go, not just in the game, but also on the road to turning around the fortunes of England's most successful club. Struggling Ipswich duly equalised and were perhaps the better side in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Portman Road.

For all the early hysteria among the travelling United fans in Suffolk, Amorim was given a close-up view of exactly how much work he has in front of him.