Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during Fifa break

Nasreddine Nabi, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has asserted they benefited much from the recent Fifa break, suggesting a few of his fringe players such as Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo impressed him.
During the Fifa hiatus, Chiefs participated in the inaugural friendly competition, the Home of Legends Cup, in Gqeberha. Amakhosi went on to win the one-day tournament, beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday after they had beaten Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Mthethwa, who is yet to feature in any official competition under Nabi this season, had a decent game with other fringe players such as Ngcobo, Mmodi and Mduduzi Mdantsane also putting in impressive displays in Gqeberha.
Nabi missed the trip to Gqeberha due to medical reasons but he is adamant the fringe players did well, saying the Fifa break worked in their favour though he was initially unhappy with the stop-start nature of the league.
I wasn't happy with the stop-start of the league but we need to accept it and respect the league. We profited from the recent Fifa break... we participated in a cup and we also played a friendly game against a first division team.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi
“I wasn’t happy with the stop-start [nature] of the league but we need to accept it and respect the league. We profited from the recent Fifa break … we participated in a cup and we also played a friendly game against a first division team. We gave more minutes to several players who have played a lot this season,” Nabi said at during Chiefs’ media open day at Naturena on Monday morning.
“We had a good reaction from some players like Ox [Mthethwa], Ngcobo and Mmodi in the Home of Legends Cup, so we benefited from this Fifa break.”
Chiefs, who last played when they were thumped 4-0 by Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, return to competitive action hosting Richards Bay in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi have gone three games without a win and Nabi has stressed the importance of winning against Bay, who have also been struggling in the league with just one win in seven games. Chiefs’ coach revealed that Ngcobo was injured in training on Sunday and was doubtful for Wednesday.
“Richards Bay’s situation is not good. I am sure they will give 200% in this game, not because they will be playing against Chiefs but because they are desperate for a positive result. We respect them but we also want nothing less than three points. I want to win, especially after the game of Sundowns. We go to Polokwane with big morale,” Nabi said.
“The only concern we have is Mshini [Ngcobo], who was coming back [from an injury] well. He got injured yesterday at training. He’s doubtful for the Richards Bay game.”
Nabi impressed by Chiefs’ fringe players during Fifa break
Coach says Amakhosi’s morale is good before league tie against Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has asserted they benefited much from the recent Fifa break, suggesting a few of his fringe players such as Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo impressed him.
During the Fifa hiatus, Chiefs participated in the inaugural friendly competition, the Home of Legends Cup, in Gqeberha. Amakhosi went on to win the one-day tournament, beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday after they had beaten Golden Arrows 2-0 in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Mthethwa, who is yet to feature in any official competition under Nabi this season, had a decent game with other fringe players such as Ngcobo, Mmodi and Mduduzi Mdantsane also putting in impressive displays in Gqeberha.
Nabi missed the trip to Gqeberha due to medical reasons but he is adamant the fringe players did well, saying the Fifa break worked in their favour though he was initially unhappy with the stop-start nature of the league.
“I wasn’t happy with the stop-start [nature] of the league but we need to accept it and respect the league. We profited from the recent Fifa break … we participated in a cup and we also played a friendly game against a first division team. We gave more minutes to several players who have played a lot this season,” Nabi said at during Chiefs’ media open day at Naturena on Monday morning.
“We had a good reaction from some players like Ox [Mthethwa], Ngcobo and Mmodi in the Home of Legends Cup, so we benefited from this Fifa break.”
Chiefs, who last played when they were thumped 4-0 by Sundowns at FNB Stadium on November 2 in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals, return to competitive action hosting Richards Bay in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi have gone three games without a win and Nabi has stressed the importance of winning against Bay, who have also been struggling in the league with just one win in seven games. Chiefs’ coach revealed that Ngcobo was injured in training on Sunday and was doubtful for Wednesday.
“Richards Bay’s situation is not good. I am sure they will give 200% in this game, not because they will be playing against Chiefs but because they are desperate for a positive result. We respect them but we also want nothing less than three points. I want to win, especially after the game of Sundowns. We go to Polokwane with big morale,” Nabi said.
“The only concern we have is Mshini [Ngcobo], who was coming back [from an injury] well. He got injured yesterday at training. He’s doubtful for the Richards Bay game.”
There’s no easy team, says Banyana coach Ellis ahead of Wafcon draw
Manchester United’s Amorim in spotlight as new era begins at Ipswich
Hugo Broos happy with Bafana’s new depth
Sundowns coach Mngqithi slams showboating
Sundowns coach Mngqithi says playing a cup final after Fifa window is suicidal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins
Salah on song as Liverpool open up eight-point lead
There’s no easy team, says Banyana coach Ellis ahead of Wafcon draw
Manchester United’s Amorim in spotlight as new era begins at Ipswich
Hugo Broos happy with Bafana’s new depth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.