Sport / Soccer

Man United held at Ipswich as Amorim reign begins

Result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four

24 November 2024 - 21:07
by Ken Ferris
Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson, right, scores the equaliser against Manchester United. Picture: REUTERS
Ipswich — Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at lowly Ipswich Town in Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge as Marcus Rashford’s early goal was cancelled out by a deflected strike from Omari Hutchinson in the Premier League on Sunday.

United, who began with a 3-4-2-1 formation, took the lead after 81 seconds through Rashford, who stole in between two defenders to steer the ball home after a brilliant run down the right by Amad, who then delivered the perfect cross.

United goalkeeper Andre Onana made a brilliant one-handed save to deny Liam Delap as halftime loomed but Ipswich equalised in the 43rd minute as Hutchinson curled a shot into the top corner helped by a deflection off visiting defender Noussair Mazraoui.

After the break Ipswich striker Sam Szmodics almost scored with a back-heel that Onana saved with his feet but neither side could find a winner.

The result leaves United in 12th place with 16 points, six off the top four. Ipswich are 18th with nine. 

Reuters

Salah on song as Liverpool open up eight-point lead

Southampton shoot themselves in foot when trying to play out from the back
Sport
8 hours ago

Manchester United’s Amorim in spotlight as new era begins at Ipswich

Ruben Amorim needs to hit the ground running as United are in 13th place with four wins from 11 games
Sport
3 days ago

Racist remark about Son earns Bentancur seven-game ban

The Tottenham player will still be available for Europa League matches but will not return to domestic action until December 26
Sport
6 days ago
