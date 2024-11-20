Sundowns coach Mngqithi says playing a cup final after Fifa window is suicidal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is unhappy with the scheduling of the Carling Knockout final. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi understands why Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos used Downs’ players Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Bathusi Aubaas, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Thapelo Morena against South Sudan in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Bafana triumphed 3-0 in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in which Broos started with Williams, Mudau, Aubaas, Mokoena, Rayners and Morena despite SA having already qualified for the tournament.
Elsewhere on the continent, Divine Lunga lasted the whole match for Zimbabwe in their 2-1 loss to Cameroon away from home while Peter Shalulile was a late substitute in Namibia’s 0-0 draw with Kenya in Nairobi.
Sundowns face Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final on Saturday, but Mngqithi said he was not blaming national coaches for using the players.
“It is just an unfortunate situation. I wouldn’t want to blame their coaches at the national team because if I were a national team coach I would have used my best players,” he said.
“They are using their best players because you want to build on the momentum. You want to make sure you don’t start opening cracks in the team for people to start seeing some of your shortcomings when some of the players are not there.
“It is something that it is difficult to ask of any coach not to play their best players.”
Mngqithi added it was not ideal to play a cup final after the Fifa window but he is happy they will return with a clean bill of health including Mothobi Mvala who suffered a slight hand injury against Uganda.
“It’s unfortunate but there is nothing wrong [with] playing a league match after the Fifa break. A cup final immediately after the Fifa break it is suicidal.
“I am not levelling the blame at the PSL because they did not know that Sundowns will make it to the Carling Knockout final. I think dates were brought before us qualifying for the final, so it is just unfortunate that it happens to be us in the cup final.”
