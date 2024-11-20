SA football great Lucas Moripe was called ‘the god of football’ by adoring fans during the early 1970s in a nod to his natural talents. Picture: MAMELODI SUNDOWNS DIGITAL MAGAZINE
SA football great Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe has died.
In recent years Moripe was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a mild stroke that was worsened by the effects of a long-term knee injury that ended his playing career in the late 1980s.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players the country has produced, Moripe was known as “the god of football” by adoring fans during the early 1970s.
He was feared by defenders and goalkeepers and his style of play was synonymous with flair, finesse and the golden era of SA football.
In one of the honours bestowed on him, Super Stadium in Atteridgeville was renamed Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium. He regularly attended Mamelodi Sundowns matches at the venue.
Former Sundowns captains Alpheus “Go” Mabusela, Daniel “Mambush” Mudau, Hlompho Kekana and Surprise Moriri visited Moripe at his home in Atteridgeville as part of this year’s Heritage Month activities in September.
“It’s been a while since I last saw him as we could not meet at matches. I played against him when he was with Pretoria Callies so we have a lot of shared history,” Mabusela said.
“Back in those days, television was not as popular so only those of us who played against him or alongside him were fortunate enough to witness the kind of player he truly was.
“He had this unique ability to read the game like no-one else and his touch — so delicate, yet powerful — was something you didn’t see often. He was a dribbling wizard, capable of mesmerising defenders with his skill and creativity.”
According to SA History Online, Moripe began playing for Pretoria Callies in 1971 and led them to several memorable victories over Orlando Pirates, Pimville United Brothers and Kaizer Chiefs.
In 1973 he was awarded the National Professional Soccer League’s (NPSL’s) most coveted award: player of the year. That year he also played for the NPSL Invitation Xl against a British All Stars Xl led by Rodney Marsh.
His display earned him the sportsman of the year title in 1973 and a stint with Caroline Hill in Hong Kong.
Moripe moved to Pirates in 1981 but he was in the twilight of his career and the persistent knee injury meant he did not stay with the Buccaneers for long.
Moripe’s funeral details will be confirmed by his family.
