Three-goal Bafana light up Cape Town Stadium in final Afcon qualifier

Teboho Mokoena celebrates scoring Bafana's third goal in the win over South Sudan in Cape Town, November 19 2024. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ASHLEY VLOTMAN
There is no stopping this well-oiled Bafana Bafana team — and something special could be on the horizon in the coming months with 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification resuming early next year.
Bafana continued with their businesslike performances in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier, their commanding 3-0 win completing a double over South Sudan at a buzzing, sold-out DHL Stadium on Tuesday.
The win took the tally of points of Hugo Broos’ charges to 14 to finish top of Group K, boding well for the prospect of Bafana being one of the seeded teams when the draw for the 24-team finals in Morocco is conducted.
Broos made five changes to the team that defeated Uganda 2-0 in Kampala on Friday, with Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Iqraam Rayners, Fawaaz, Basadien and Siyabonga Ngezana getting the nod.
Though Bafana had ensured they qualified with two games to spare, Broos, the first Bafana coach to qualify Bafana for consecutive Afcons, had emphasised the importance of winning the last two matches against Uganda and South Sudan.
Bafana started the match on the front foot, attacking the visitors in a stadium where South Africans came in their numbers to support the national side.
The positive vibe around the venue were taken to another level when Bafana opened the scoring through Cape Town-born Rayners, who scored a beauty in the eighth minute after connecting with Aswin Appollis’ cross.
This was Rayners’ second goal in this qualification campaign after scoring in the 5-0 home win against Congo in Gqeberha in October.
But what will please Broos more was seeing Maswanganyi, the player he has earmarked to replace injured Bafana talisman Themba Zwane, scoring his second Bafana goal in as many matches.
Maswanganyi showed coolness in doubling Bafana’s lead after Teboho Mokoena’s shot was not dealt with by South Sudan keeper Maling Mawith.
Mokoena got on the scoresheet himself six minutes after the restart, beating Mawith from the penalty spot after Bafana’s roving right-back, Khuliso Mudau, was fouled in the area.
The goals by Rayners, Mokoena and Maswanganyi took Bafana’s tally in the qualifications to 16 against the five they conceded.
Mokoena finished as Bafana’s leading scorer with three goals.
But Broos will be pleased that as many as nine players, including Rayners, Maswanganyi, Mokoena, Lyle Foster, Appollis and Thalente Mbatha contributed two of those goals. The other scorers were Elias Mokwana, Bathusi Aubaas and Thapelo Morena.
Qualifying for 2025 Afcon on top of Group K is a huge boost for Bafana ahead of the resumption of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in March 2025.
Bafana are in Group C alongside Rwanda, Nigeria, Benin, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, and now share top spot on seven points with Rwanda and Benin after four outings.
Bafana will start as favourites to top that group and qualify ahead of the stuttering Nigeria, who lost to Rwanda at home on Monday in their last qualifier for 2025 Afcon.
