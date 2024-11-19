Sport / Soccer

Dolly at Galaxy to make Sukazi, fans happy

Chair believes midfielder’s experience and leadership qualities will guide the youthful side

19 November 2024 - 17:38
by Neville Khoza
Keagan Dolly. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Keagan Dolly. Picture: BACKPAGE PIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

New TS Galaxy midfielder Keagan Dolly is eager to repay the faith chair Tim Sukazi has shown in him after joining the club on Monday.

Dolly, who has been without a club since leaving Kaizer Chiefs at the end of June after his contract was not renewed, came close to joining SuperSport United before they opted to sign Vincent Pule.

The 31-year-old joined the Rockets on Monday and has promised to repay the faith the club showed in him by performing well and helping them to get back to winning ways. “[I am] excited to join this family. It has been a couple of months; everyone knows that I have been away from football and not having a team,” Dolly said.

“But I’ve always said that we’re looking for the best project that will suit me and my family, and we found a family in TS Galaxy. We could not be happier ... and we’re just looking forward to enjoying football again.

“I just want to enjoy football, I feel like I owe it to myself; I owe it to the people around me and I owe it to the club, its supporters and the chairman for allowing me to come here and play football and try to help where I can.”

.

Meanwhile, Sukazi believes Dolly’s experience and leadership qualities will guide the youthful side as they look to get back to winning ways.

“We are delighted to have captured Keagan Dolly’s signature. He is just one tonic our youthful squad has been missing,” Sukazi said.

