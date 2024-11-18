Sport / Soccer

Racist remark about Son earns Bentancur seven-game ban

The Tottenham player will still be available for Europa League matches but will not return to domestic action until December 26

18 November 2024 - 16:36
by Shifa Jahan
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur is shown a yellow card by referee Robert Jones during a recent match against Newcastle United. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur has been banned for seven matches after the Uruguayan made a racist remark about South Korean people in talking about teammate Son Heung-min during a television appearance, the Football Association said on Monday.

Bentancur had denied the charge, but an independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed the sanctions, which includes a fine of £100,000.

The FA said the midfielder “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute”.

“It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’ … as it included a reference — whether express or implied — to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin,” the FA added.

In June, on Uruguayan television programme Por La Camiseta, host Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied, “Sonny’s?”, adding: “Or one of Sonny’s cousins as they all look more or less the same.”

The FA had first charged 27-year-old Bentancur in September. Son said later that month there was no bad feeling between the players. Bentancur apologised to Son in June after the short clip from the TV show was widely circulated online.

“The player initially showed remorse and took responsibility for his actions and offered full and [we have no doubt] sincere apologies. In our view, that was greatly to his credit,” the commission said in its written reasons.

“It was not to his credit that, thereafter, he elected to deny the charge on grounds which, on their face, undermined that initial, commendable reaction.”

Bentancur, who played in Uruguay’s 3-2 win over Colombia in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Saturday will still be available for Tottenham’s Europa League matches but will not return to domestic action until December 26.

He will miss Premier League games against Manchester City away on Saturday as well as home clashes against Liverpool and Chelsea in December, among others. Bentancur will also miss the League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United. 

New allegations against referee Coote emerge

Soccer bodies take action after video shows referee apparently snorting white powder
Sport
4 days ago

Guinea on track for Afcon berth after Guirassy strike

Libya, Botswana eye place in Morocco as teams jostle for remaining places in matches from Sunday to Tuesday
Sport
1 day ago

Broos wants Bafana to finish year on a high

Bafana are favourites to beat South Sudan but they will have to guard against complacency
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana qualify for Afcon as Congo crash to South Sudan

Hugo Broos becomes the first South Africa coach to reach Nations Cup finals back to back.
Sport
4 days ago

England’s Lee Carsley leaves on a high after Ireland victory

Interim manager hands reins to Thomas Tuchel after ending brief tenure
Sport
3 hours ago
