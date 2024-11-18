England’s Lee Carsley leaves on a high after Ireland victory

England interim manager Lee Carsley will provide Thomas Tuchel a detailed handover note after ending his brief tenure on a high with a 5-0 hammering of Ireland on Sunday.

The win ensured England return to the top tier of the Nations League with Carsley winning five of his six games since stepping up from the country’s under-21s after Gareth Southgate’s decision to stand down after the Euros.

Defeat at home by Greece aside, Carsley has impressed England’s top brass and in his six games at the helm he gave eight players their senior international debuts.

With a host of regulars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden unavailable for his last two games in charge, Carsley gave opportunities to several players who he believes can be part of Tuchel’s plans for the World Cup qualification campaign.

“We’ll debrief the three camps we’ve had, not just this camp,” Carsley, who will return to his role with the U-21s, said.