Sport / Soccer

Guinea on track for Afcon berth after Guirassy strike

Libya, Botswana eye place in Morocco as teams jostle for remaining places in matches from Sunday to Tuesday

17 November 2024 - 15:44
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A late winner by Serhou Guirassy (left) gave Guinea victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MOHAMED ALY
A late winner by Serhou Guirassy (left) gave Guinea victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Democratic Republic of Congo in Abidjan. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MOHAMED ALY

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored in stoppage time to hand Guinea a boost in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign as they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Abidjan to put them one point away from a place in 2025’s finals.

Saturday’s victory keeps Guinea in second place in Group H and two points above Tanzania, who had won earlier away against Ethiopia.

Experienced striker Simon Msuva and midfielder Feisul Salum netted in the first half away in Kinshasa for a 2-0 victory that moved Tanzania temporarily into second place in Group H behind already qualified Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, Guinea restored their two-point advantage later on in the day against DR Congo, giving them nine points.

But they left it until two minutes into stoppage time to snatch the vital victory, with the Borussia Dortmund forward’s goal ending DR Congo’s 100% record in the group stage.

It means Guinea now need only draw their last group game away to Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday to book a place in the Afcon finals.

The loss for Ethiopia on Saturday saw them eliminated from qualifying.

Ethiopia and Guinea were hosting their matches at neutral venues because their stadiums have been declared unsuitable for use in international matches.

The two Group H clashes were the only Cup of Nations matches played on Saturday.

The last set of group matches will be played Sunday through to Tuesday, with five places in next year’s 24-team tournament still to be decided.

The top two teams in each of the 12 qualifying groups will compete in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

In Group D, Libya can come from last in the standings and snatch second place, behind Nigeria, if they beat Benin at home on Monday. Rwanda also have a chance but must win away against Nigeria, who are already through to the finals.

Also on Monday, second place in Group F will be decided with Sudan needing a point from their last match against already qualified Angola. If they lose, Niger can move into second place but must win away against Ghana, whose shock elimination was confirmed on Friday when they drew 1-1 in Angola.

On Tuesday it will be a straight shoot-out between the Lusophone rivals Guinea Bissau and Mozambique to decide who joins Mali as the two qualifiers from Group I.

In Group C, second-placed Botswana have a two-point advantage over the Cape Verde Islands and Mauritania but complete their fixture away against top of the standings Egypt. 

Reuters

Bafana qualify for Afcon as Congo crash to South Sudan

Hugo Broos becomes the first South Africa coach to reach Nations Cup finals back to back.
Sport
3 days ago

Seven football greats to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Inductees are legends who have shaped the history of SA football
Sport
4 days ago

Striker Makgopa out to help Bafana qualify for Afcon

SA take on Uganda in Kampala on Friday where three points will secure qualification
Sport
4 days ago

New allegations against referee Coote emerge

Soccer bodies take action after video shows referee apparently snorting white powder
Sport
3 days ago

Better late than never for patient ‘newbie’ Stephens

Stellies keeper grateful to have received first Bafana call-up
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Phew, we’ve finally gone from ...
Sport
2.
Bafana qualify for Afcon as Congo crash to South ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Parkrun’s millionth milestone is ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks primed for a bruising midfield battle at ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Guinea on track for Afcon berth after Guirassy ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bafana qualify for Afcon as Congo crash to South Sudan

Sport / Soccer

Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea book Afcon berths without playing

Sport / Soccer

Striker Makgopa out to help Bafana qualify for Afcon

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.