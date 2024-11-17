Guinea on track for Afcon berth after Guirassy strike

Striker Serhou Guirassy scored in stoppage time to hand Guinea a boost in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign as they beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Abidjan to put them one point away from a place in 2025’s finals.

Saturday’s victory keeps Guinea in second place in Group H and two points above Tanzania, who had won earlier away against Ethiopia.

Experienced striker Simon Msuva and midfielder Feisul Salum netted in the first half away in Kinshasa for a 2-0 victory that moved Tanzania temporarily into second place in Group H behind already qualified Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, Guinea restored their two-point advantage later on in the day against DR Congo, giving them nine points.