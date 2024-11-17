Broos wants Bafana to finish year on a high

Hugo Broos wants Bafana Bafana to finish their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a flourish.

SA, who had already qualified for next year’s Afcon in Morocco, pulled off a fine 2-0 win over Uganda at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Friday to go top of Group K with 11 points from five matches.

Bafana went into the clash with the mission of getting all three points to move to the top of the group and that was achieved.

Now, Broos wants his charges to end their qualification programme with victory over bottom-of-the log South Sudan when they meet in the last round at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Bafana are favourites to beat South Sudan but they will have to guard against complacency as their visitors stunned Republic of Congo 3-2 last week for their only win of the qualifiers.