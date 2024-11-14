English Premier League referee David Coote. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
English soccer referees’ body the PGMOL says it is taking new allegations against David Coote seriously and European football body Uefa has suspended him from the Premier League referee.
The Sun published a video on Wednesday that the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024.
The video has not been verified by Reuters.
“We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation,” a PGMOL spokesperson said.
“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period.”
Reuters has approached Coote, through the PGMOL, for comment.
Coote, 42, was suspended on Monday pending a full investigation after another video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and former manager Jürgen Klopp.
Uefa said it had taken action against Coote earlier in the week.
“The Uefa referees’ committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on November 11 — in advance of the upcoming round of Uefa matches — when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour,” a Uefa spokesperson said.
New allegations against referee Coote emerge
Soccer bodies take action after video shows referee apparently snorting white powder
Reuters
