Seven football greats to be inducted in Hall of Fame

Jomo Sono at Pitso Mosimane's honorary doctorate ceremony at the University of Johannesburg on July 24. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
SA football greats Jomo Sono, Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba, Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe, Nelson “Teenage” Dladla and Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be inducted in the SA Hall of Fame in November.
Their induction was disclosed by the SA Football Association (Safa), which said 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning legends Lucas Radebe and Neil Tovey, the captain of that team, would also be inducted.
Sono and Mashaba were Orlando Pirates teammates in the 1970s and also coached Bafana Bafana. Sono formed Jomo Cosmos in the 1980s and played in the US North American Soccer League (NASL).
Ntsoelengoe and Dladla were teammates at Kaizer Chiefs in the 1970s and 1980s. Ntsoelengoe also played in the NASL and was inducted into the US National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2003.
“The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach [Ellis], who led the SA senior women’s national team to the continental title in 2022 in Morocco, will be inducted with several figures from SA football on November 20,” Safa said.
The SA Hall of Fame said the inductees were “legends who have shaped the history of SA football and will be celebrated in a grand ceremony that recognises their unparalleled contributions both on and off the field.
“Distinguished guests from across sports, entertainment and government, including prominent figures in the world of football, will gather to honour these champions whose legacies have inspired generations.
“The event will pay tribute to their accomplishments, from the victories that brought SA to the forefront of international soccer to their continuous influence on the sport and in society.”
