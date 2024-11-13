Better late than never for patient ‘newbie’ Stephens

Sage Stephens of SA during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier at the Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/MUZI NTOMBELA
Willing to bide his time until he makes his debut, Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens already rates receiving his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up at the age of 33 as a huge accomplishment.
Stephens is part of the Bafana Bafana squad to do duty against Uganda and South Sudan in double Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. Bafana face Uganda at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Friday (3pm), before hosting South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.
“Being here is one step for me. I’ve got a lot to learn at this level, so coming to the camp ... the only thing I can do is try to learn as much as possible,” Stephens said at a press conference at Soweto’s Dobsonville Stadium.
Being here is one step for me. I’ve got a lot to learn at this level, so coming to the camp … the only thing I can do is try to learn as much as possible
Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens
The Stellies keeper suggested he knows it will be difficult to play ahead of perennial No 1 Ronwen Williams. Stephens was called up as the third-choice shot-stopper after usual suspect Ricardo Goss was ruled out by injury. Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine looks to have done enough to be considered the second option.
“Ultimately, coach Hugo [Broos] has the decision on team selection and I have to give credit to Ronwen ... he’s the big dog here and rightfully so,” Stephens said.
Perhaps Bafana coach Hugo Broos would be tempted to give Stephens his senior cap against South Sudan next Tuesday, should Bafana beat Uganda and qualify in Kampala.
“He [Williams] has done the bits on the field, so respect to you. I am just here to play my part and if that day [to make his debut] comes in Cape Town or any other day, then I’ll have to stand up and be present,” Stephens said.
He made his top-flight debut for Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in September 2014, hence training with Bafana for the first time at the same venue was a full-circle moment for him on Monday.
“Funny enough, the path has led me to this stadium [Dobsonville] where it all started. If I had to script it myself, I don’t think I would have scripted it any better ... to make my first call-up at a stadium where I played my first football game for the team that I played for [Swallows], Stephens said.
“I am blessed and honoured to have this privilege. When I saw my name there [in the Bafana Bafana squad] for the first time, I was emotional. I had to chop back a few tears ... it’s special for me, it’s a big achievement for me and I am just so grateful for this.”
Better late than never for patient ‘newbie’ Stephens
Stellies keeper grateful to have received first Bafana call-up
