Mngqithi unhappy about playing cup final straight after Fifa break

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mnqgithi. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes it’s unfair for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to stage the Carling Knockout final on November 23, immediately after the Fifa international break.
Sundowns next face rookies Magesi in the title decider at Free State Stadium after they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Sunday, thanks to goals from Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Neo Maema.
With 10 Sundowns players expected to represent their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the Fifa week, Mngqithi would have preferred to play a PSL match first rather than the cup final.
“I don’t think the area where the final is put is fair to anyone,” he said.
“Not immediately after the Fifa break, but sometimes you must just accept whatever comes because I think where we are playing Sekhukhune United [November 30], we could have played the final there and it would have been better.
“Maybe we could have a league match on that weekend, but not immediately after the Fifa break where we got so many players in the national team.
“But what can you do? You have to make do with what you have and you must accept that burdens and blessings always go together.
“So, sometimes you will blame the league for putting the final there but what if they put it without the knowledge that we will be in the final? I don’t think there is much we can do about it.”
Mngqithi said it would be important for the club to win the title next week and that they were looking forward to playing the final in Bloemfontein.
“It will always be important for Sundowns to win every match, whether it is a cup final, league match or friendly.
“It is just important to make sure we win it. We have enough quality to win almost every fixture that we play.
“It is always nice to play in Bloemfontein because of the atmosphere you get.
“I’m not sure of the quality of the pitch where the final will be played.
“I think this pitch [Dr Petrus Molemela] was much better than where the final is going to be played based on the history that I have of the Free State Stadium.
“Otherwise, I like this environment because you are guaranteed supporters — even whoever you are playing against, [now defunct Bloemfontein] Celtic supporters will come.
“I like how they have embraced even Marumo in the city.”
