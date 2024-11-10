Lacklustre Sundowns edge Gallants in Carling Knockout semi

Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sudowns breaks with the ball from a Marumo Gallants defender in Sunday's Carling Knockout semifinal. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHARLE LOMBARD
Mamelodi Sundowns did not fire on all cylinders against hard-working Marumo Gallants but did enough to edge Sunday’s Carling Knockout semifinal 2-0, earning coach Manqoba Mngqithi his first cup final as sole head coach of the club.
Lucas Ribeiro’s deftly taken 53rd-minute penalty and substitute Neo Maema’s second four minutes into added time earned victory for Downs at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Sundowns will meet upstart top-flight rookies Magesi FC in the final at Free State Stadium on November 23.
Magesi beat Richards Bay FC 1-0 away in their semifinal at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday to continue the run of experienced coach Clinton Larsen’s tight outfit in the tournament.
Earlier the Limpopo team shocked Orlando Pirates in the opening round (3-2), then dispatched last season’s losing finalists, TS Galaxy, away in the quarters (1-0).
Sundowns scored nine goals in the previous two rounds, thrashing Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 at home in the last 16 and Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 away in the quarters.
They had no such easy stroll in Bloemfontein. Gallants played a spoiling game that seemed uncharacteristic from a team coached by the adventurous Dan Malesela but that seemed motivated by the undoubted strength of the opposition.
The Brazilians, too, could not get into their stride and Mngqithi will admit it was far from an inspired performance. Sundowns were flat in the first half and ineffective in attack. Even when they did get their foot on the ball Gallants absorbed pressure well.
It was Brazilians’ keeper Ronwen Williams who had to make two decent saves to keep the score at 0-0 by the break, while Gallants counterpart Washington Arubi could enjoy the opening half as a spectator.
When Sundowns finally broke the deadlock early in the second half it came not from any great attack but more a somewhat unfortunate penalty conceded by Gallants.
Peter Shalulile was played down the right of the box and attempted a chip across the face that found the hand of centreback Sibusiso Sikhosana, as referee Skhumbuzo Gasa pointed to the spot. Ribeiro stepped up and produced a sublime chip down the middle that sent Arubi the wrong way.
Mngqithi aimed to ram home the advantage, too, introducing fresh legs in the 61st minute when Maema and Terrence Mashego replaced Bathusi Aubaas and Maphosa Modiba.
Just before the final whistle, the Brazilians knocked the ball around in the area before another substitute, Kutlwano Letlhaku, found Maema free on the right to strike past Arubi for Downs’ second.
