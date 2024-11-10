Fernandes stars as Man United thrash Leicester

Manchester United interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the fans after the team's victory against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. Picture: CARL RECINE/GETTY IMAGES
Manchester — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team’s spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.
United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five.
Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper’s fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.
Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United’s goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui’s cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.
Alejandro Garnacho netted United’s third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Argentinian sent a curling shot into the top corner.
Elsewhere, Ipswich Town secured their first Premier League victory of the season when they deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away, thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap.
Tottenham dragged themselves back into the match with a powerful header by Rodrigo Bentancur after 69 minutes but they could not find an equaliser.
Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as they came from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at the City Ground, ending the fine run of their hosts in recent weeks.
Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitors level after 54 minutes.
There were chances at both ends after that, but Newcastle took theirs as Joelinton curled a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes added a late third.
Fernandes stars as Man United thrash Leicester
Manchester — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team’s spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.
United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on October 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, three points adrift of the top five.
Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper’s fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy.
Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United’s goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui’s cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.
Alejandro Garnacho netted United’s third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Argentinian sent a curling shot into the top corner.
Elsewhere, Ipswich Town secured their first Premier League victory of the season when they deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away, thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap.
Tottenham dragged themselves back into the match with a powerful header by Rodrigo Bentancur after 69 minutes but they could not find an equaliser.
Newcastle United striker Joelinton scored his first goal since August as they came from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at the City Ground, ending the fine run of their hosts in recent weeks.
Defender Murillo had put Forest into a first half lead, but Newcastle piled on the pressure after falling behind and Alexander Isak scored for the fourth consecutive game to draw the visitors level after 54 minutes.
There were chances at both ends after that, but Newcastle took theirs as Joelinton curled a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner and Harvey Barnes added a late third.
Reuters
Broos includes Makgopa in Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
Faltering Man City and Arsenal look to gain foothold in title race
Win over Bochum will give Leverkusen much needed confidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Guardiola hopes rested Man City come back stronger after Fifa break
Minnows Magesi target maiden cup final
Broos includes Makgopa in Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
Faltering Man City and Arsenal look to gain foothold in title race
Win over Bochum will give Leverkusen much needed confidence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.