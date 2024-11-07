Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC during the Carling Knockout quarter final match between TS Galaxy and Magesi FC. Picture: DIRK KOTZE
Magesi captain Elvis Chipezeze feels being underdogs in the league suits them fine as it has played into their hands in the Carling Knockout and Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.
In their first season in the PSL, Magesi are making history as they reached the semifinal in the Carling Knockout, where they face Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
Chipezeze said teams have often taken them lightly and this is what motivates them to double their efforts, and it has been working in their favour.
“We are underdogs, we are newbies in the league, that’s the reality. When everyone sees us, they say, ‘This is our three points’,” Chipezeze said on Thursday.
“But we are here to enjoy our football and try to make history for ourselves. The underdog tag suits us well. I like it. It’s a nice feeling to be an underdog and at the end of the day, we just have to go out there and perform.”
Magesi are one match away from reaching their first final but Chipezeze, 34, said they are not looking that far ahead yet as they focus on doing well against Bay.
“We are on the verge of making history, we know that,” he said.
“We want to make the province [proud] and make sure we put smiles on the faces of the people who believe in us because it is a dream in the first season to be playing in the Carling Knockout and going all the way to the final will be something else.
“It’s about enjoyment, you have to enjoy the moment, be humble and take each game as it comes.”
The Zimbabwean international also promised they would do their utmost to make sure they reach the final.
“We just want to go and try to enjoy it, because cup games are unpredictable, and try to produce good results.”
Minnows Magesi target maiden cup final
Underdog tag motivates us to double the effort, says Chipezeze
