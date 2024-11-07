Broos includes Makgopa in Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Evidence Makgopa celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's first goal against Morocco with teammates in their Africa Cup of Nations last 16 win in San- Pédro, Ivory Coast in January. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
There were no real surprises as Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named a strong 23-player squad on Thursday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda away and South Sudan at home in November.
The most notable development is Evidence Makgopa, who battled injuries and lacked game time at Orlando Pirates late last season and early this campaign, returns to the national team.
Makgopa led the line admirably for Bafana as they won the bronze medal at the 2024 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast. The 24-year-old has scored six goals in 13 matches in all competitions for the Buccaneers this season.
Makgopa’s return is welcome as Broos will have to do without two start attackers — Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane, who has a long-term ligament injury, and Burnley’s Lyle Foster — who picked up a knee injury after scoring in Bafana’s 5-0 thrashing of Republic of Congo in October. Zwane tore his ligament in the 1-1 draw in the return match in Brazzaville days later.
Sundowns’ solid centre-back Grant Kekana is also out injured. Percy Tau has been left out after being included in Broos’ preliminary squad earlier. The Al Ahly attacker has been mostly absent from the national squad this year, at times Broos saying he was protecting the player from criticism he has received for his performances. Last month the coach said Tau had “personal issues” to attend to.
Bafana need a win from one of their last two group K games to confirm their place among the 16 teams that will participate in the 35th Afcon in Morocco in December 2025 and January 2026. SA are second in group K with eight points, two behind Uganda (10), after winning two and drawing two of their four qualifiers.
A win against Uganda at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala on November 15 (3pm, SA time) will confirm their qualification. If SA lose or draw against Uganda, they will have a better chance of beating South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium on November 19 (3pm).
South Sudan have lost all four of their group stage qualifiers. Third-placed Congo have four points.
Bafana have not lost in eight games in all competitions since their surprise third-place finish at this year’s Afcon, but it is the confirmation of qualification for the next edition that will matter most to Broos.
Broos includes Makgopa in Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
Return of in-form Orlando Pirates forward comes at a welcome time, with attackers Themba Zwane and Lyle Foster out injured
Bafana Bafana squad
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC)
Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders:
Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United)
Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)
Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC)
Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Luke le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden)
Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates)
Strikers:
Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus)
Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City)
Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates)
Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Elias Mokwana (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia)
Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
