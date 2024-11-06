Pirates’ perfect start trumps my century, says Riveiro

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rates setting a club record for the best start to a season higher than his 100 matches in charge.
Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0, courtesy of Evidence Makgopa’s goal, at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday to set a new record of winning their first seven league fixtures in Riveiro’s 100th game in charge of the side. Riveiro, who joined in July 2022, is the third Bucs coach to reach 100 games in the PSL era, following in the footsteps of Ruud Krol (119) and Milutin Sredojevic (107 over two stints).
“Winning the first seven games of the season is probably [a more] important [feat] than the 100 games [milestone]. That the boys have managed to break one record, tells a lot about how difficult it is to win consistently, to win one game after the other until getting seven [isn’t easy],” Riveiro said.
It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am now… to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach
Jose Riveiro
“We started a new project here two years and four months ago with a three-year contract, so every time you start a project you want to finish the project... not counting how many games you’re going to be in charge of, but you count intending to do your best.
“It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am now... to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach.”
Riveiro believes he is lucky to have been in charge of Pirates for this long, attributing it to the success the club has achieved under his guidance as they have won four cups in two years.
“I am a very fortunate person to have that honour. The number of games [I have overseen at Bucs] is related to our performance and that we have an excellent team this season, one season ago, two seasons ago... we’ve always managed to compete properly,” Riveiro said.
“If you go through those 100 matches, you’ll find a higher number of good moments than bad moments for us as a team. I am proud [of what] we’ve achieved as a team so far and I am looking to the future with optimism.”
Pirates’ seven wins from their first seven league games so far:
Pirates’ perfect start trumps my century, says Riveiro
Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0 to set a new record of winning their first seven league fixtures
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rates setting a club record for the best start to a season higher than his 100 matches in charge.
Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0, courtesy of Evidence Makgopa’s goal, at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday to set a new record of winning their first seven league fixtures in Riveiro’s 100th game in charge of the side. Riveiro, who joined in July 2022, is the third Bucs coach to reach 100 games in the PSL era, following in the footsteps of Ruud Krol (119) and Milutin Sredojevic (107 over two stints).
“Winning the first seven games of the season is probably [a more] important [feat] than the 100 games [milestone]. That the boys have managed to break one record, tells a lot about how difficult it is to win consistently, to win one game after the other until getting seven [isn’t easy],” Riveiro said.
“We started a new project here two years and four months ago with a three-year contract, so every time you start a project you want to finish the project... not counting how many games you’re going to be in charge of, but you count intending to do your best.
“It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am now... to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach.”
Riveiro believes he is lucky to have been in charge of Pirates for this long, attributing it to the success the club has achieved under his guidance as they have won four cups in two years.
“I am a very fortunate person to have that honour. The number of games [I have overseen at Bucs] is related to our performance and that we have an excellent team this season, one season ago, two seasons ago... we’ve always managed to compete properly,” Riveiro said.
“If you go through those 100 matches, you’ll find a higher number of good moments than bad moments for us as a team. I am proud [of what] we’ve achieved as a team so far and I am looking to the future with optimism.”
Pirates’ seven wins from their first seven league games so far:
Amorim’s Sporting farewell comes on high note after City win
Chiefs heading for closed doors after more fan trouble
Pirates chase club record of consecutive wins
Downs at a high point ahead of Champions League, says Mngqithi
Van Nistelrooy hails United’s fighting spirit
Caicedo’s strike earns Chelsea draw with Man United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Pirates chase club record of consecutive wins
Sundowns coach fires opening salvo in mind games with Pirates
Pirates coach applauds players after sixth consecutive win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.