Sport / Soccer

Pirates’ perfect start trumps my century, says Riveiro

Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0 to set a new record of winning their first seven league fixtures

06 November 2024 - 14:56
by Sihle Ndebele
Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro rates setting a club record for the best start to a season higher than his 100 matches in charge.

Pirates beat Richards Bay 1-0, courtesy of Evidence Makgopa’s goal, at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday to set a new record of winning their first seven league fixtures in Riveiro’s 100th game in charge of the side. Riveiro, who joined in July 2022, is the third Bucs coach to reach 100 games in the PSL era, following in the footsteps of Ruud Krol (119) and Milutin Sredojevic (107 over two stints).

“Winning the first seven games of the season is probably [a more] important [feat] than the 100 games [milestone]. That the boys have managed to break one record, tells a lot about how difficult it is to win consistently, to win one game after the other until getting seven [isn’t easy],” Riveiro said.

It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am now… to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach
Jose Riveiro

“We started a new project here two years and four months ago with a three-year contract, so every time you start a project you want to finish the project... not counting how many games you’re going to be in charge of, but you count intending to do your best.

“It’s a privilege, it’s an honour to get this opportunity to be in this position where I am now... to represent a club like Orlando Pirates as a head coach.”

Riveiro believes he is lucky to have been in charge of Pirates for this long, attributing it to the success the club has achieved under his guidance as they have won four cups in two years.

“I am a very fortunate person to have that honour. The number of games [I have overseen at Bucs] is related to our performance and that we have an excellent team this season, one season ago, two seasons ago... we’ve always managed to compete properly,” Riveiro said.

“If you go through those 100 matches, you’ll find a higher number of good moments than bad moments for us as a team. I am proud [of what] we’ve achieved as a team so far and I am looking to the future with optimism.”

Pirates’ seven wins from their first seven league games so far:

  • September 18: v Chippa 2-1
  • September 24: v Polokwane 3-0
  • September 29: v Bay 0-1
  • October 22: v SuperSport 2-0
  • October 25: v AmaZulu 2-1
  • October 29: v Galaxy 0-2
  • November 5: v Bay 1-0

Amorim’s Sporting farewell comes on high note after City win

Coach to start at Manchester United next week after agreeing to replace Erik ten Hag
Sport
3 hours ago

Chiefs heading for closed doors after more fan trouble

Amakhosi supporters’ multiple transgressions might see PSL prosecutor push for spectator ban
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates chase club record of consecutive wins

Orlando Pirates fined R50,000 for a missile-throwing incident by supporters
Sport
1 day ago

Downs at a high point ahead of Champions League, says Mngqithi

Coach is happy that instrumental players are well rested
Sport
2 days ago

Van Nistelrooy hails United’s fighting spirit

Interim manager believes team can turn around their torrid season after draw against Chelsea.
Sport
2 days ago

Caicedo’s strike earns Chelsea draw with Man United

The mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted after United’s captain, Fernandes, scored from the spot in the 70th minute
Sport
2 days ago
