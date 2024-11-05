Chiefs heading for closed doors after more fan trouble
Amakhosi supporters’ multiple transgressions might see PSL prosecutor push for spectator ban
Kaizer Chiefs have apologised for a pitch invasion and another incident of missile-throwing by their supporters as the club anticipates yet another fine, or worse, from a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC).
Chiefs could have genuine concerns of being made to play some matches behind closed doors as missile-throwing by their disgruntled supporters has grown out of control.
They faced three fines for multiple incidents of the same offence last season.
On Saturday missiles were thrown again and some fans invaded the pitch at one stage, as Chiefs were thrashed 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their Carling Knockout Cup clash at FNB Stadium.
Amakhosi said three fans were arrested for the transgressions.
On October 10, Chiefs were fined for missile-throwing by their fans, with a penalty of R100,000 imposed and R50,000 suspended, pertaining to their 2-1 PSL defeat to Sundowns at FNB Stadium on September 28. However, a previous R100,000 suspended fine also kicked in so the club had to pay R150,000.
Amakhosi apologised for the latest incident and listed actions they will take to prevent missile-throwing.
“Kaizer Chiefs would like to sincerely apologise to our all stakeholders, sponsors, the PSL, SA Football Association, and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns. While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game,” Kaizer Chiefs said.
“The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are completely unacceptable. We want to specifically commend most supporters who heeded our call and arrived early at the stadium and conducted themselves admirably.
“Kaizer Chiefs are committed to working closely with the league — as they were in charge of security at the match — and other stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, to identify the individuals responsible for the actions and ensure they face appropriate consequences under the law.”
Chiefs said they will be putting a number of actions into place in response to recent incidents.
Chiefs escaped a spectator ban for the incident of missile-throwing earlier this season because it happened outside a previous six-month suspended sentence that would have required them to automatically play a game behind closed doors.
In October 2023, Chiefs were fined R180,000 with a further R50,000 suspended for two incidents of missile-throwing by their supporters the previous month. That fine came weeks after the club was fined R100,000 plus R30,000 suspended on condition of not being found guilty of the same offence, so they also had to pay the suspended amount.
“Over and above that, and as a mark of the DC’s displeasure at the errant behaviour of a few fans, Chiefs were further ordered with an automatic spectator ban at the next match in the event they were found guilty of the same offence in the next six months,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said after the DC hearing on October 2 2023.
They have been fined once this season and are facing another within weeks of that.
