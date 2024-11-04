Pirates chase club record of consecutive wins

Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates may have to play at right back against Richards Bay. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALCHE GREEF
Having already equalled their best winning start to the season, Orlando Pirates will be hoping to beat Richards Bay to set a club record of seven wins in their first seven league fixtures.
Pirates, who matched their 2002-03 campaign’s record of six wins from six opening league fixtures when they beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium last Tuesday, host Richards Bay at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Retired midfield workhorse Edelbert Dinha, who was part of the Pirates squad that won their first six league games under coach Roy Barreto before going on to win the championship, has tipped the current squad to beat Bay and break the record.
Dinha is optimistic the Sea Robbers will also go all the way and win what would be their first league title since the 2011-12 season.
“Records are there to be broken. I don’t see Pirates struggling to beat Richards Bay, especially at the Orlando Stadium.
“They have had a week to prepare for this game while their opponents played on Saturday [they beat Cape Town City 5-4 on penalties in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals in Durban] and will have to travel, so it’s advantage to them,” Dinha said on Monday.
He is of the view that winning the first six league games of the season has imbued the Sea Robbers with new energy and belief.
“Winning these first six games has injected new energy into the team … everyone looks to be enjoying their football. They seem to have found a new belief that they can win it [the league title],” Dinha said.
Pirates may be forced to deploy utility left-foot winger Deon Hotto at right back amid recent injuries to their natural right backs, Deano van Rooyen and Thabiso Monyane.
Monyane limped off in the 64th minute against Galaxy, with Paseka Mako replacing him.
Mako played at left back while Hotto was shifted to right back.
Van Rooyen missed the Galaxy tie after sustaining a hamstring strain in the previous game against AmaZulu four days earlier.
• Pirates have effectively been fined R50,000 for a missile-throwing incident by supporters in their Carling Knockout Cup defeat against Magesi FC in October. The club was fined R100,000 with half suspended for a year.
The Sea Robbers matched their 2002-03 record of six wins from six opening league fixtures by beating TS Galaxy
